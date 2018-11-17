Kerman Lejarraga knocks out Frankie Gavin in fourth round

Another fight, another impressive knockout win for Kerman Lejarraga.

The welterweight contender knocked out Frankie Gavin in Round 4 Saturday night at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Baracaldo, Spain.

With the win, Lejarraga (27-0, 22 knockouts) has now stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents.

Gavin was not eligible to win Lejarraga’s regional title belt after coming in five pounds over at Friday’s weigh-in. Despite the weight issue, Lejarraga looked physically bigger and stronger than the southpaw Gavin.

From the opening bell, Gavin chose to close the distance and fight on the inside. Lejarraga easily blocked the punches with his arms, then countered with two- and three-punch combinations.

Gavin did well, but Lejarraga’s punches began to take a toll in Round 4. Lejarraga hurt Gavin twice during the final minute of the round, but it was a left hook to the body that dropped Gavin to the canvas. Referee Christophe Fernandez counted Gavin out.

Lejarraga is ranked among the top 10 in three of boxing’s sanctioning bodies, including a No. 5 ranking by the IBF.

Co-promoter Lou DiBella told The Ring earlier this week the plan for Lejarraga in 2019 will be to have him fight in the United States. Lejarraga has fought once before in the U.S., knocking out Jose Antonio Abreu in June of last year in Verona, New York.

Gavin, who hails from Birmingham, England, drops to 26-4, 15 KOs.

Fringe lightweight contender Roberto Ramirez won an eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Amador of Nicaragua.

The taller Ramirez landed the more telling blows throughout the fight. Amador (10-9, 1 KO) was deducted a point for hitting Ramirez after the bell sounded to end Round 4.

Scores were 80-70, 78-72, and 79-73 for Ramirez, who improves to 19-2-1 (13 KOs). Ramirez scored a major upset in his last fight on June 21, knocking out former WBC junior lightweight titleholder Dejan Zlaticanin in the second round.

Featherweight Carlos Ramos (10-1, 6 KOs) battered Ibon Larrinaga from the opening bell, forcing Larrinaga’s corner to throw in the towel in Round 7. Larrinaga (11-3, 2 KOs) is best known for losing a one-sided decision to unbeaten Michael Conlan on May 12 in New York City.

Welterweight Jon Miguez (9-0, 5 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Abdessamad Nechchad (8-2-1). Scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73 for Miguez.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

