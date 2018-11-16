Seniesa Estrada-Debora Renfigo headline in Mexicali on Saturday

Estrada (left) in action against Christina Fuentes. Photo by German Villasenor

Junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya was unable to headline a fight card in his hometown, but the show must go on.

Flyweight contender Seniesa Estrada will face Debora Rengifo at the Plaza de Toros Calafia in Mexicali, Mexico. The 10-round bout will air live on Azteca TV throughout Mexico (11:30 pm ET/ 8 pm PT).

The Estrada-Rengifo fight was elevated to the main event on Thursday. De La Hoya, who reportedly fainted while trying to shed weight earlier in the week, was approximately five pounds over the 122-pound limit for a bout against Edixon Perez, prompting Golden Boy Promotions to remove the fight from the card.

Perez (17-2, 12 knockouts), who hails from El Tigrito, Venezuela, will now face unbeaten Enrique Vivas (15-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Estrada (14-0, 4 KOs) hails from East Los Angeles and is fighting for the fourth time in 2018. In her last bout on July 13, Estrada knocked out Jhosep Vizcaino in the third round. She has won her last two bouts by knockout.

Rengifo (11-5-1, 6 KOs) stopped Pilin Perez in the opening round of her last bout on Oct. 20. The Caracas resident has split her last four bouts.

In preliminary action, Ivan Delgado (12-1-2, 5 KOs) will face Jesus Ontiveros (5-4, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout. Delgado and Jousce Gonzalez fought to a draw in an exciting bout that aired on ESPN2 on Oct. 4.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.