Jonathan Gonzalez stops Juan Alejo in eight, Antonio Vargas outpoints Jorge Perez

Jonathan Gonzalez

Flyweight contender Jonathan Gonzalez overcame a strong effort from Juan Alejo before breaking him down in eight rounds late Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alejo was effective at distance early, connecting with left-right combinations. Undaunted, Gonzalez began closing the distance in Round 3 and scored with lead or counter left hands.

The southpaw Gonzalez (22-2-1, 13 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, was landing with more consistency in the middle rounds, and his speed was also a factor on the inside.

Alejo began to look tired and discouraged with each passing round, and a left hand stunned him late in the sixth.

In Round 8, Gonzalez backed his man into a corner and unleashed a barrage of punches to the head, prompting Alejo’s corner to throw in the towel. Referee Frank Gentile waved the fight off at 2:06.

Gonzalez has now won his last four bouts and nine of his last 10. He is ranked No. 3 by the WBO and No. 4 by the WBA.

Alejo (24-6-1, 14 KOs), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, is now winless in his last three fights. He had not fought since a knockout loss to current WBO junior flyweight titleholder Angel Acosta on Dec. 2.

Also on the card, 2016 U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas (9-0, 3 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Jorge Perez (12-6-1, 4 KOs) at bantamweight.

This was an All Star Boxing Promotions card. It was the first of the ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ fall series.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

