Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner will meet face-to-face during press tour next week

The promotion ahead of the first major fight of 2019 will kick off next week.

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner will square off in a Showtime pay-per-view on January 19 in Las Vegas, The Ring reported last month, but before they fight, they’ll jet out on a two-city press tour next week. First up: Monday in New York, before they meet with the press Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The welterweight bout will be Pacquiao’s first fight since he linked up with Al Haymon. It will also be Pacquiao’s first bout in the U.S. in over two years as he dealt with significant tax issues.

The 39-year-old Filipino senator is the only boxer in history to claim titles in eight weight classes, and he proved in July that he still has something left to give. Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) scored his first knockout in almost 10 years with a stoppage over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia. Now, he’ll fight better competition, and a much bigger name.

Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) carries solid power at 147 pounds, even if he was a far more devastating puncher in the lower weight divisions. He’s no doubt underachieved to this point; he wasn’t competitive in his defeats to Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia.

But he’s still one of the most recognizable names in the sport, and in his most high-profile fight yet, Broner, 29, has the opportunity to realize his potential once and for all.

