Tomoki Kameda poised for world title shot after outpointing Abigail Medina in Tokyo

Photo credit: Naoki Fukuda

Former bantamweight titleholder Tomoki Kameda won the vacant WBC interim junior featherweight belt with a hard-fought but unanimous decision over European champion Abigail Medina at the famous Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Monday.

Kameda (36-2, 20 knockouts) utilized his jab to build an early lead and withstood the Spain-based Dominican’s late rally to win by scores of 117-111 twice and 116-112.

Medina (19-4-2, 10 KOs) left it too late but, with more experience under his belt, could become a relevant player at 122 pounds. For now, he will return to European level and seek to rebuild.

Kameda, 27, extends his win-streak to five since returning from a 13-month hiatus. This victory puts him in line to face champion Rey Vargas who had complications during surgery and contracted pneumonia, leaving him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. It was therefore decided that the two top-rated fighters would battle it out with a view to facing Vargas upon his return.

We should see Vargas-Kameda during the first half of 2019.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

