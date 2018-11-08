Badou Jack, Marcus Browne verbally agree to light heavyweight fight in early 2019

Badou Jack and Marcus Browne are in deep negotiations toward an early 2019 light heavyweight fight, industry sources told The Ring.

Each fighter has verbally agreed to the fight, but there are still major dealpoints to iron out. The bout would pit two 175-pounders rated in The Ring’s top 10 and would likely land on Showtime. One possibility is the pay-per-view undercard of Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner slated for January 19 in Las Vegas.

Jack-Browne could also land on another date in January or February, but all sides involved are focused on hammering out a deal.

Jack (22-1-3, 13 knockouts) is anxious to jump back in the ring. The Ring’s No. 4 light heavyweight competed only once in 2018, a majority draw with lineal champion Adonis Stevenson that took place on May 19 in Toronto. The 35-year-old has competed just twice at light heavyweight after a title reign at super middleweight, but he’s already made his mark.

The Swede punished Stevenson over the second half of their bout, and was disappointed to be held to a draw for the second time in three fights. Jack also fought James DeGale in a stalemate in January 2017; he came on late in that outing, too, dropping the Brit in the final round.

Browne (22-0, 16 KOs) has never faced a fighter the likes of Jack. The 27-year-old was slated to challenge then-light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev over the summer, but a domestic violence charge cost him the opportunity.

The Staten Island, New York, native is a southpaw who possesses good power. He’s knocked out fringe contenders like Seanie Monaghan and Thomas Williams on his way to a No. 9 rating in The Ring’s ratings.

