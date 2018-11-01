Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora rematch set for December 22 in London

Chisora (left) and Whyte at war in their first fight. Photo by Lawrence Lustig

Brutal action is guaranteed.

Heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will meet in a highly-anticipated all-British rematch at The O2 in London on December 22. The date will mark just over two years since their ‘Fight of the Year candidate, which Whyte edged via 12-round split decision.

Since that time, Whyte, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at heavyweight, has knocked out Lucas Browne in six rounds and outpointed former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker to bolster his claim for a world title fight.

“This is heavyweight boxing and you never know what’s around the corner, but I’ve done what I need to do to secure a shot at a world title,” said Whyte (24-1, 17 knockouts). “There’s always something getting in the way, other fights being made or money and politics ruining things, but after I finish Chisora nobody can deny me my shot.”

A rejuvenated Chisora is back on the world title hunt after sensationally stopping former world title challenger Carlos Takam in eight rounds on the undercard of Whyte’s clash with Parker in September.

“I was cheated in our first fight by the judges, everyone knows that I was the true victor,” said Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs). “This time I have a score to settle, Dillian won’t be hearing the final bell to be saved by the judges. ‘Del Boy’ is no more, ‘WAR’ Chisora doesn’t cut corners, he doesn’t skip sessions, he doesn’t look for the easy option. I’m in the gym every day pushing my body to its limit. I’m in complete control of my destiny, December 22 will be WAR.”

Tickets for Whyte vs. Chisora 2 are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300 and £600 (Inner Ring VIP). They are available to purchase now for O2 Priority customers via www.theo2.co.uk and go on sale to Fight Pass members on Friday 2 November at 1.00pm via www.stubhub.co.uk. General Sale tickets are available to purchase at 1.00pm on Saturday November 3 from StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.