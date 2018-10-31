Thursday, November 01, 2018  |
Jarrett Hurd set for return from shoulder surgery on finalized Wilder-Fury undercard

31
Oct
by Mike Coppinger

Jarrett Hurd, one of the sport’s most exciting fighters, is ready to return to the ring.

The unified junior middleweight champion underwent surgery in June to repair a torn left rotator cuff suffered during training for his bout with Erislandy Lara. Hurd (22-0, 15 knockouts) went through with the bout anyway and won a decision in the leading candidate for fight of the year.

He’ll return December 1 in Los Angeles on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury Showtime pay-per-view undercard, as first reported by The Ring. The opponent: Jason Welborn of England, a domestic-level fighter who is coming off consecutive victories over Tommy Langford.

The bout with Wellborn (24-6, 7 KOs) is a precursor to an eventual unification matchup with Jermell Charlo in 2019. Charlo fights a few weeks later against Tony Harrison, lining each man up for the highly anticipated bout which will crown a new Ring champion at 154 pounds.

Also on the televised undercard: heavyweights Luis Ortiz and Joe Joyce in separate bouts. Ortiz, The Ring’s No. 3 heavyweight, will fight Travis Kauffman. The 39-year-old Cuban will be fighting for the second time since the first defeat of his pro career, a 10th-round knockout at the hands of Wilder. Ortiz (29-1, 25 KOs) scored a second-round KO of Razvan Cojanu in July.

Joyce (6-0, 6 KOs) will fight in the U.S. for the second time in a matchup with Joe Hanks. The British heavyweight is sparring with Fury in Big Bear, California, and he’s hoping to chase a title opportunity in 2019.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

