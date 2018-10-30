Tom Loeffler engaged in advanced talks to bring Gennady Golovkin to DAZN

Photo / Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / GGG Promotions

After Canelo Alvarez linked up with DAZN, there still remained one more key network free agent available in the ongoing arms race between promoters and platforms.

Of course, that man is Gennady Golovkin, who combined with Canelo for over 1 million pay-per-view buys in each of their middleweight championship bouts handled by HBO. In the wake of HBO’s departure from the sport, GGG could follow Alvarez to DAZN, where he would pursue a third fight with the Mexican star following a controversial decision loss in September.

GGG’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, is engaged in advanced talks with executives at the streaming platform, industry sources told The Ring. Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 knockouts) is slated to return in the spring, and Loeffler is hoping to wrap up a deal that would allow GGG’s first fight of 2019 to be streamed on the fledgling service, one that has deep pockets and a growing roster of viable opponents for the former 160-pound champion.

Besides Alvarez, The Ring middleweight champion who signed a 10-fight, $350 million deal earlier this month, there’s Demetrius Andrade, who won the WBO middleweight title last week in a fight streamed by DAZN. He’s promoted by Eddie Hearn, as is Daniel Jacobs, who won a vacant 160-pound title in a decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday in a fight televised by HBO.

Jacobs, too, is expected to fight on DAZN, perhaps beginning with a May 4 assignment against Canelo. If that bout happens and Alvarez wins, executives like John Skipper would love to pair Alvarez and Golovkin for a third time next September.

ESPN is another option for GGG, a former middleweight champion who is a bona fide attraction, but there’s no natural foe for the 36-year-old on that side of the aisle, especially after Japanese star Ryota Murata was upset by Rob Brant last week.

Loeffler also is looking for TV dates for his stable of fighters that includes former pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, junior welterweight contender Ryan Martin and women’s champion Cecilia Braekhus.

A partnership between Golovkin and DAZN makes too much sense to not come to fruition. Now it’s up to Loeffler, Golovkin and DAZN to bring the talks to the finish line.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

