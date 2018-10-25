Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia closing in on deal for February PPV bout











The more everyone tells Mikey Garcia he’s too small to fight Errol Spence Jr., the greater his hunger grows to prove the critics wrong.

And he’s going to receive the opportunity to do just that.

Spence, the IBF welterweight titleholder, and Garcia are closing in on a deal to meet in a fight contested at 147 pounds, industry sources told The Ring.

The fight is being pegged for February on Showtime pay-per-view, and could land in Texas, per sources. Spence hails from the Dallas area; Mikey has competed in Texas numerous times, including a March victory over Sergey Lipinets.

That victory netted Garcia a title at 140 pounds. His next fight was back at 135 pounds, a win over Robert Easter Jr., that allowed him to unify titles.

Spence, The Ring’s No. 1-rated welterweight, was ringside in Los Angeles for Garcia-Easter to grab an up-close look at his potential future foe.

When he met with reporters after the bout, the full-fledged welterweight (who could easily compete at 154 pounds) laughed off Garcia as a viable threat, but said he would be happy to fight the smaller man.

It’s just that attitude driving Mikey toward the fight as those closest to him, including his older brother and trainer Robert Garcia, try to steer him away from it.

After all, Garcia began his pro career at 126 pounds; Spence (24-0, 21 knockouts) has weighed as much as 156 before a bout.

To that end, Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) will visit strength and conditioning guru Victor Conte at his SNAC headquarters in the Bay Area for a pre-training camp regimen as he seeks to properly bulk up, according to sources.

Advanced VADA testing will also be sought by the Garcia side.

Mikey acknowledged that he doesn’t lift weights; that will change as he attempts to win a major title in a fifth weight class.

Both fighters are on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list, and the clash will be each man’s initial foray as a PPV-headliner.