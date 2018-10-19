Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner close to deal for January 19 fight in Las Vegas











Now that Manny Pacquiao is aligned with Al Haymon, who controls the stacked welterweight division, the Filipino senator is squarely in the mix for marquee fights.

Pacquiao’s first foray under the Premier Boxing Champions banner could come against Adrien Broner on January 19 in Las Vegas, sources told The Ring. There’s no agreement between the sides yet, but they’re in advanced negotiations, according to sources. If the fight comes to fruition, the bout would likely land on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

That’s no surprise considering the sizable guaranteed purses each fighter will command for such a showdown. Pacquiao, even at 39, remains one of the few proven PPV draws in the sport.

Broner, despite his fall from the upper-echelon of boxing from a competitive standpoint, is one of the most recognizable names in the sport, even if he owes much of his marketability to his antics that land him on TMZ.

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) announced Thursday that he was “90 percent” done with talks for a fight with Broner. The venue isn’t set, but officials at PBC requested to reserve MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, according to the Nevada commission.

The future hall of famer hasn’t competed in the U.S. since a decision victory over Jessie Vargas in November 2016 as an outstanding tax bill with the U.S. government mounted. According to sources, it sits at approximately $30 million following penalties and late fees for failure to file properly and on time.

He scored his first knockout since 2009 with a seventh-round stoppage of Lucas Matthysse in July. Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) drew with Vargas in April the last time he was in the ring. His only meaningful victory at welterweight came in 2013, when he beat Paulie Malignaggi for a 147-pound title.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger