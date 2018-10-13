Ferdinand Kerobyan annihilates Rolando Mendivil in opening round

Junior middleweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan (left) in action. Photo by Ray Navarrete-Supreme Boxing











Junior middleweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan remained unbeaten Friday night, annihilating Rolando Mendivil in one round at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kerobyan wasted no time, going on the attack and putting Mendivil on the defensive from the opening bell. Mendivil fought back, but his wide punches left him open to be countered.

A counter right cross connected for Kerobyan dropping Mendivil to the canvas. Mendivil beat the count and tried to fight back but he was dropped again by a counter right cross to the chin. Referee Dr. Lou Moret immediately stopped the bout at 49 seconds.

“I felt great,” said Kerobyan after the fight. “I never like to say that a fight is easy. I just make it look easy. I’m proud of my performance. I showed that I’m a warrior. I’m looking for bigger and better names. I want eight- and 10-round fights only.”

The 20-year-old Kerobyan, who is originally from Armenia and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of North Hollywood, improves to 11-0, 6 knockouts. He is managed by MMA fighter-turned-WWE personality Ronda Rousey.

Mendivil, who resides in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, drops to 10-6, 3 KOs.

In the co-feature, junior featherweight contender Azat Hovhannisyan dropped fringe contender Jesus Martinez of Colombia twice en route to a fourth-round knockout victory.

After a feeling-out opening round, Hovhannisyan (15-3, 12 KOs) began letting his hands go. Hovhannisyan closed the distance and connected with several punches.

Martinez (24-5, 12 KOs) dropped to the canvas several times as a result of losing his balance after being pushed down. Referee Jack Reiss warned Hovhannisyan, but never took a point away.

With about a minute left in the third round, Hovhannisyan dropped Martinez with a right cross to the head. Martinez got up, but it was only a matter of times before Hovhannisyan would force a stoppage.

That would come a round later as another lead right cross dropped Martinez again to the canvas. Martinez’s corner threw in the towel, prompting Reiss to stop the fight at 30 seconds of round four.

“I feel stronger than ever before,” said Hovhannisyan, who lost his last fight by unanimous decision to WBC titleholder Rey Vargas on May 12. “Whatever has happened in the past is past. I’m ready for a world title fight. I know I still have a lot left in the tank.”

Junior middleweight Richard Acevedo (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Javier Olvera (1-2, 1 KO) at 2:30 of the opening round.

Junior welterweight David Mijares overcame an opening round knockdown to win a four-round split decision over Michael Meyers (2-1, 2 KOs). One judge scored the bout 38-37 for Meyers, while the other two judges scored the bout 38-37 for Mijares, who goes to 6-0, 3 KOs.

Junior featherweight Rudy Garcia (9-0, 1 KO) outpointed David Perez (10-5, 5 KOs) over six rounds to win by unanimous decision. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Garcia.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNight.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing