New book features Muhammad Ali in previously unpublished photos

Covered in sweat, Muhammad Ali takes a break from training for his rematch against Spinks. Deer Lake, PA. August 16, 1978. Photo by Keith Williams / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali is one of the most written-about figures of the 20th century. Nearly 37 years after his final fight, he is still the most revered boxer of all time.
And yet there are still new sides of this remarkable man to see.
On November 7, a picture book entitled Picture: Muhammad Ali – A Rare Glimpse into the Life of The Champ will be released. The photographs are from the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers of the Louisville Courier Journal. This book contains many never before published photos of Ali, a handful of which are shown below.
Muhammad Ali with Howard Cosell at a private party in Louisville. February 1971. Photo by Bill Luster / Louisville Courier Journal.
Ali training in the Bahamas. December 1981. Photo by Jeb Harris / Louisville Courier Journal.
Ali is mobbed by fans upon returning to Louisville on November 8, 1974. Photo by Bill Luster / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali takes a brief break from training in Dundee’s gym on 5th Street in Miami Beach. February 25, 1971. Photo by Larry Spitzer / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali waiting on traffic to cross the street to Dundee’s gym on 5th Street in Miami Beach. November 25, 1971. Photo by Larry Spitzer / Louisville Courier Journal.
Cassius Clay polishes the brand new pink Cadillac he purchased for his mother after winning his first professional fight. Louisville. November 1, 1960. Photo by Baron / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali pauses to shadow box while out for his morning jog at his training compound in Deer Lake, PA. 1978. Photo by C. Thomas Hardin / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali leaves the podium after addressing the media in support of the open housing protests. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was in attendance at this event. March 29, 1967. Photo by Fentress / Louisville Courier Journal
Muhammad Ali rests on a pile of logs during training at his Deer Lake, PA, training camp for his rematch against Spinks. 1978. Photo by C. Thomas Hardin / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali takes a break from training to answer questions from a reporter. Deer Lake, PA. 1978. Photo by C. Thomas Hardin / Louisville Courier Journal.
Muhammad Ali goes for an early morning jog into the fog on a winding country road near Dear Lake, PA. August 15, 1978. Photo by Keith Williams / Louisville Courier Journal.
