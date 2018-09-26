New book features Muhammad Ali in previously unpublished photos

Covered in sweat, Muhammad Ali takes a break from training for his rematch against Spinks. Deer Lake, PA. August 16, 1978. Photo by Keith Williams / Louisville Courier Journal.

Muhammad Ali is one of the most written-about figures of the 20th century. Nearly 37 years after his final fight, he is still the most revered boxer of all time.

And yet there are still new sides of this remarkable man to see.

On November 7, a picture book entitled Picture: Muhammad Ali – A Rare Glimpse into the Life of The Champ will be released. The photographs are from the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers of the Louisville Courier Journal. This book contains many never before published photos of Ali, a handful of which are shown below.

The book will be published by PSG, a Chicago-based independent publisher of museum-quality photography books. Customers who preorder the 256-page volume will get a 20% discount and a free 8.5 x 11 inch print.

