Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury headed for Dec. 1 at Mandalay Bay or Staples Center

Slowly but surely, details for the hotly anticipated heavyweight title tilt between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are coming into focus.

Even though terms for the bout were agreed to last month, with an August 18 announcement the fight would take place later this year, there’s still no official date or site.

However, an announcement is imminent that the Showtime Pay-Per-View event will be staged on December 1 at either Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas or Staples Center in Los Angeles, sources told The Ring.

With Wilder (40-0, 39 knockouts) putting his WBC title on the line in a voluntary defense, there’s an immediate rematch clause in place should he lose in an upset, according to sources. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) remains the lineal champion dating back to his decision win over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He endured a lengthy layoff due to cocaine addiction and depression before returning this summer with a pair of victories over journeyman heavyweights.

Now that the date and site is almost squared away, the undercard is beginning to take shape. Junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd could return on the televised undercard, per sources.

He hasn’t competed since suffering a torn rotator cuff, but he’s resumed training. Hurd would likely be matched up with a middling opponent before an early 2019 showdown with Jermell Charlo for the vacant Ring 154-pound championship.

Hurd scored the biggest win of his career in April, a victory over Erislandy Lara that required a final-round knockdown to pull out the decision.

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz could also continue his comeback on the undercard. The Ring’s No. 4 heavyweight had Wilder in serious trouble during their March fight, but the 39-year-old Cuban was knocked out in Round 10. He returned with a second-round KO of Razvan Cojanu in July, and figures to secure another notable fight soon.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger