Jonathan Gonzalez defeats Julian Yedra in Florida, claims 10-round unanimous decision

Jonathan Gonzalez

Flyweight contender Jonathan Gonzalez won a 10-round unanimous decision over former strawweight title challenger Julian Yedra late Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Yedra, who had not fought since losing to Jose Manuel Sanchez in December 2015, had his moments, scoring with lead or counter right hands. Yedra was at his best walking Gonzalez down and forcing him to fight off the ropes.

However, the southpaw Gonzalez was more effective, slipping and countering Yedra throughout. Most exchanges on the inside were won by the quicker Gonzalez.

All three judges scored the bout a shutout at 100-90, although the scores do not reflect the competitiveness of the fight.

“I felt good going into the fight,” said Gonzalez, who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico. “I wanted to continue fighting well from the fight I had against (former world title challenger) Ricardo Rodriguez. I believe I am capable of fighting for a world title, especially against (WBO flyweight titleholder) Sho Kimura.

Gonzalez (21-2-1, 12 knockouts) is ranked No. 8 by the WBO and No. 7 by the IBF.

Yedra, who resides in Ciudad Del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico, has now lost his last three fights and drops to 24-4, 13 KOs. His most notable bout was a 12-round decision loss to Kosei Tanaka, who won the vacant WBO strawweight title with the victory.

Undercard

Featherweight Christian Camacho, the son of the late Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho, won a six-round majority decision over Hector Luis Gonzalez (2-7-2, 1 KO).

One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-56 for Camacho, who goes to 7-1, 1 KO.

Junior welterweight Adrian Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first-round knockout victory over Jovan Perez (3-3, 1 KO).

Friday’s All Star Boxing card was the first of four consecutive ‘Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series’ telecasts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.