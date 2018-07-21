Lamont Roach Jr. stops Deivi Julio Bassa, forces sixth-round corner retirement

Photo by Miguel Rocha/Melissa Cervera/Luzairem Torres

Junior lightweight Lamont Roach Jr. broke down Deivi Julio Bassa, forcing the fighter from Colombia to retire on his stool after six rounds Friday night at the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico. The bout was scheduled for 10.

Roach (17-0-1, 7 knockouts), who resides in the Washington, D.C. area, promised to be aggressive and followed through on his pre-fight prediction. He applied pressure from the opening bell, eventually scoring a knockdown with two overhand right hands late in Round 3.

Julio Bassa hung in there, but his punch output dropped with each passing round and by the sixth he appeared to be in survival mode. Roach battered Julio Bassa in that session, stunning him on two separate occasions.

At the end of the round, the corner of Julio Bassa told referee Miguel Canul to stop the fight. Julio Bassa drops to 20-5, 12 KOs and he has now lost three of his last four bouts.

Roach was coming off a 10-round split decision draw against Orlando Cruz on Apr. 19. That fight was marred by an incorrect decision when referee Luis Pabon ruled a knockdown of Cruz as a slip, costing Roach a victory.

With this latest win, Roach wins a regional title belt and a top 15 ranking with the WBO.

“My mentality was to make a statement and to show that I belong at the top of the junior lightweight division,” said Roach after the fight. “There were no difficulties in (Julio Bassa) being a southpaw because we were coming off fighting a lefty in Orlando Cruz and we were preparing for the rematch.”

“The (vacant) WBO junior lightweight title will be on the line next week (between mandatory challenger Christopher Diaz and number two ranked Masayuki Ito), so I’ll be taking a close look at that fight to see who wins. Anybody that’s in my way is in trouble.”

Former junior bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Sanchez overcame a scare to win an eight-round unanimous decision over Florentino Perez.

Now fighting as a featherweight, southpaw Sanchez was the more effective fighter. However, Perez (11-4-1, 7 KOs) hurt Sanchez midway through the second round and scored a knockdown.

Sanchez regrouped and attacked the body. He was the more effective fighter through the middle rounds and boxed well from the outside.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Perez came forward and let his hands go, but he struggled to find the target.

Scores were 78-73, 77-74 and 76-75 for Sanchez who goes to 24-6-1, 11 KOs.

In an all-action fight to open the ‘Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN’ telecast, junior featherweight Alexis Bastar (11-1, 5 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Rigoberto Nava (3-3-4).

Despite getting deducted a point for landing a low blow in Round 4, all three judges scored the bout 57-56 in favor of Bastar.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October 2013. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

