News

WBSS Season II – All matchups at junior welterweight and bantamweight confirmed





20
Jul
by Tom Gray

The Draft Gala for World Boxing Super Series Season II took place on Friday in Moscow. There is no need to sugarcoat it; fight fans have been waiting to see who would meets who, so here we go:

Junior Welterweight matchups confirmed

Regis Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) vs. Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs)
Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs)
Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs)
Ivan Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Anthony Yigit (21-0, 7 KOs)

Bantamweight matchups confirmed

Ryan Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs)
Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-1, 9 KOs)
Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs)
Emmanuel Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) vs. Jason Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs)

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING.

 

