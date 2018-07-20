WBSS Season II – All matchups at junior welterweight and bantamweight confirmed
The Draft Gala for World Boxing Super Series Season II took place on Friday in Moscow. There is no need to sugarcoat it; fight fans have been waiting to see who would meets who, so here we go:
Junior Welterweight matchups confirmed
Regis Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) vs. Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs)
Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs)
Kiryl Relikh (22-2, 19 KOs) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (27-1, 24 KOs)
Ivan Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Anthony Yigit (21-0, 7 KOs)
Bantamweight matchups confirmed
Ryan Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs)
Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-1, 9 KOs)
Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs)
Emmanuel Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) vs. Jason Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs)
Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing
Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe
You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.