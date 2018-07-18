Terry Flanagan, Mikhail Aloyan complete WBSS’ 140-, 118-pound tourney fields

Photo courtesy of frankwarren.com

The fields are set for the upcoming World Boxing Super Series tournaments featuring junior welterweights and bantamweights.

Terry Flanagan and Mikhail Aloyan were announced as the eighth and final additions to the single-elimination tourneys set to kick off in the fall. The winner of the 140-pound title fight between Maurice Hooker and Flangan was slated to enter the second iteration of the World Boxing Super Series, but Hooker instead elected to fight on DAZN under the Matchroom Sport banner and will head to a fall title defense against Alex Saucedo.

With Hooker unavailable, Flanagan now has a golden opportunity to redeem himself following the unexpected defeat. The former lightweight titleholder will be a heavy underdog in a field that includes favorites Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor, alongside titleholders Kiryl Relikh, Anthony Yigit, Ivan Baranchyk, Eduard Troyanovsky and Ryan Martin.

Martin was officially added on Wednesday, too, but The Ring previously reported his involvement.

With Relikh set to square off against Troyanovsky in a mandatory title fight in the first round, and Baranchyk slated to meet Yigit in a battle for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title, we have a clearer picture of the other two potential first-round matchups.

Given their status in the sport, Prograis and Taylor will no doubt be seeded, and will be able to choose between Flanagan and Martin as first-round foes.

“I’m excited to enter this tournament with some of the best fighters in my division,” said Flanagan (33-1, 13 knockouts).“I’m expecting some tough fights but that’s exactly what I’m in this business for!”

Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs) completes the 118-pound bracket as its final entrant. The 29-year-old represented Russia at the 2012 Olympics and claimed bronze and then won silver four years later. Now, he’ll joining the fray in a stacked tourney with just four pro fights under his belt.

“I am glad and proud that I have an opportunity to participate in this tournament,” said Aloyan. “I believe I am faster than the other opponents in the tournament!”

Naoya Inoue is the hands-down favorite to win the tournament, but Zolani Tete and Ryan Burnett, who both hold titles, are also formidable fighters in the mix. Former four-division titleholder Nonito Donaire also is in the tourney, as are IBF titleholder Emmanuel Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Payano and Jason Moloney.

Each tournament will be broadcast on DAZN in the United States.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger