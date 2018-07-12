Shawn Porter-Danny Garcia welterweight title fight pegged for Sept. 8 on Showtime











At long last, the welterweight title fight between Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia has a date.

It’s not finalized yet, but sources told The Ring that the fight is all but set for Sept. 8 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Showtime will televise the 147-pound title tilt, and there’s also another TV bout on deck: a matchup featuring Ring No. 9 heavyweight Adam Kownacki and former titleholder Charles Martin.

Porter and Garcia will meet for the title vacated by the injured Keith Thurman, a man they both dropped decisions to in recent years. And they are both former welterweight titleholders, with a victory likely launching the winner to a unification bout in 2019 with Errol Spence Jr.

Porter, The Ring’s No. 4 welterweight, hasn’t competed since November, when he suffered a hand injury during a decision victory over Adrian Granados. The 30-year-old resident of Las Vegas has long lobbied for a fight with Garcia, and finally, it’s coming to fruition after originally being pegged for Aug. 25. The Ring reported that the sides agreed to terms for the matchup in May.

“I think I can outbox him and I know I can out-punch him,” Porter (28-2-1, 17 knockouts) told The Ring in September. “You don’t see that often. People call him a cherry-picker. … The guys that they put in front of him are guys that match up with his style.

“It’s time for me to fight a guy who matches up very well with my style. The great part about it is, I have multiple ways of beating him.”

Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) also has been plagued by inactivity. He’s competed just once since his first career defeat, and that was in February with a ninth-round stoppage of shopworn former titleholder Brandon Rios.

The 30-year-old Philadelphian, rated No. 5 by The Ring at welterweight, has struggled with pressure fighters in the past, but his career-best victory came against Lucas Matthysse. Garcia’s excellent timing and ability to capitalize on counter-punching opportunities figurers to mesh well with Porter’s swarming pressure style for an action-packed bout, and with the stakes involved, neither man can afford a defeat.

HBO will televise the third iteration of the all 115-pound Superfly series on Sept. 8 as well, but now, the network will face stiff competition from Porter-Garcia.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger