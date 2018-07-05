Anthony Joshua commits to two consecutive bouts at Wembley Stadium

Photo by Lawrence Lustig

If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua has committed to having his next two fights at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING in boxing’s glamour division, will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles at the national soccer stadium on September 22 and will return on April 13 next year.

Last April, the London native set a post-war attendance record at Wembley Stadium when 90,000 fans looked on as he stopped Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of THE RING Fight of the Year.

The 28-year-old power-puncher has since filled Principality Stadium in Cardiff on two occasions; defending against Carlos Takam in October before annexing Joseph Parker’s WBO belt in March. The combined attendance for both of those outings was 150,000.

With two more sell-outs at Wembley Stadium expected, Joshua will have sold in excess of 400,000 tickets over five world title fights.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” said Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts). “I want to thank the supporters from Wales and Great Britain and also the people of London for patiently awaiting my return.

“Being north London born and raised, it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in a career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing.”

“I’m extremely honored to get the opportunity to promote two more shows at the national stadium and delighted for British fight fans that Anthony has made this commitment to them,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I don’t think anyone will forget that night of April 29 against Klitschko and we plan to bring two more dramatic events to Wembley Stadium in September and April. Images from these AJ events make our country the envy of the boxing world and long may it continue.”

An announcement on the opponent for Joshua’s clash in September and ticket details will be made next week. That bout is almost guaranteed to be against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin who is the WBA’s mandatory challenger.

Fight fans will be hoping that the April date is filled by an undisputed championship showdown with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder. Negotiations for that bout to take place in 2018 have, to this point, came to nothing.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

