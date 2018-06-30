Josh Taylor officially enters 140-pound World Boxing Super Series

Photo by Shabba Shafiq











Junior welterweights who have signed on for the World Boxing Super Series, be advised – a “Tartan Tornado” approaches.

Unbeaten southpaw Josh Taylor from Edinburgh, Scotland, fresh off a career-best victory over former WBC junior welterweight titleholder Viktor Postol, has officially signed on for the high-profile elimination tournament.

“I am delighted to have had to the opportunity to join the competition,” said Taylor (13-0, 11 knockouts). “It’s a great chance for me to become world champion with multiple organizations. It is also great to fight for the (Muhammad) Ali trophy, in honor of the greatest boxer of all times.”

Taylor, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 140 pounds, turned professional in 2015 after a successful amateur career which culminated with a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Scotsman is currently the WBC’s mandatory challenger at 140 pounds. That particular belt is held by Jose Carlos Ramirez who faces Patrick O’Connor on July 7 in Fresno, California.

Participants now officially confirmed for the junior welterweight WBSS are as follows: Kiryl Relikh (WBA titleholder), Anthony Yigit (European champion), Ivan Baranchyk (IBF mandatory) and Taylor. THE RING recently reported that Ryan Martin, Regis Prograis, Eduard Troyanovsky and Maurice Hooker (WBO titleholder) are also expected to enter.

Yigit and Baranchyk will clash in one of the quarter finals.

