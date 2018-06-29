Rashidi Ellis outpoints Alberto Mosquera over 10 rounds

Rashidi Ellis splits Alberto Mosquera's guard with a sharp jab. Photo / Miguel Rocha and Melissa Cervera











Welterweight up-and-comer Rashidi Ellis won a workmanlike 10-round unanimous decision over Alberto Mosquera Friday night at the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico.

Both fighters went at it verbally during Thursday’s weigh-in, but the war of words between Ellis and Mosquera did not equate to the action in the ring.

Ellis (20-0, 13 knockouts) was the more effective fighter throughout the first half of the fight, using his speed to outbox and outland the southpaw. Ellis also consistently connected with straight right hands to the head of Mosquera.

During the middle rounds, Mosquera’s punch output dropped significantly, but Ellis did not take advantage of going to the body to break Mosquera down. The second half of the fight was marred by holding and clenching that favored Mosquera, as the pace of the fight diminished.

Ellis was deducted a point by referee Florentino Lopez in Round 9 for landing a low blow on Mosquera. The point deduction played no role in the outcome of the fight, which Ellis mostly controlled.

Scores were 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92 for Ellis, who is ranked number 10 by the IBF.

Mosquera, who resides Curundu, Panama, drops to 25-4-2, 16 KOs.

In an entertaining junior featherweight bout, fringe contender Francisco Horta, of nearby Campeche, Mexico, won an eight-round unanimous decision over David Reyes (17-4-1, 6 KOs).

Horta (18-3-1, 10 KOs) was deducted a point in round three, but momentarily stunned Reyes to end the round. Horta almost dropped Reyes near the end of the fifth round, landing a right hand flush to the chin, but Reyes was able to hold on.

Reyes pressed forward, but Horta repeatedly split the guard, connecting with several hard shots to then head of Reyes. Horta battered Reyes throughout the eighth round, stunning him on several occasions until the final bell sounded.

Scores were 80-72, 79-72, and 78-73 for Horta, who is now unbeaten in his last 11 bouts.

In the opening bout of the ‘Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN’ telecast, featherweight Hiram Gallardo won a six round unanimous decision over Eduardo Nunez (10-1, 10 KOs).

The previously-unbeaten Nunez landed the sharper punches, but Gallardo threw and landed more punches. Nunez was deducted a point in round three for landing a low blow by referee Lauro Sanchez, which proved to be the difference in the fight.

Scores were 57-56, 57-56, and 58-55 for Gallardo, who improves to 7-2-2, 1 KO.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNight.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxin