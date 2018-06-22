Could Mikey Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr. become a reality in December?

IBF welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Wait, what? Mikey Garcia wants to fight whom now?

Errol Spence Jr.?

Spence (24-0, 21 knockouts), the Texas-based sharpshooter and IBF welterweight titlist, who is seen as the baddest man at 147? (Naturally WBA beltholder Keith Thurman and WBO titlist Terence Crawford cannot be summarily dismissed from this mix until we get some bouts to clarify the matter.)

Really?

Really – or so Garcia says.

The WBC lightweight titleholder, and undefeated four-division titlist, who will face IBF counterpart Robert Easter Jr., on July 28, says he’d love to do a welter rumble against Spence.

Garcia, age 30 (38-0, 30 KOs), was last seen scrapping at 140 pounds, against then IBF beltholder Sergey Lipinets. No, he didn’t steamroll the Russian, in taking a unanimous decision, last March. That was his second straight decision win, as, before that, he handled Adrien Broner with ludicrous ease.

But Spence…

He’s just not at 140; he’s a legit nasty 147.

Me, I think it might be a bridge too far, too much to ask for the California technician from the proud fighting Garcia family.

And Spence trainer Derrick James agrees…

“Errol will be too big and strong and his conditioning is too great,” James told me.

If this gets made, and December has been mentioned, is this not a paper mismatch?

“I know. Mikey is one of the most complete fighters in boxing. I want to see him fight (WBA and THE RING Magazine lightweight champion Vasiliy) ‘Loma’ (Lomachenko) instead,” the trainer, who won THE RING “Trainer of the Year” award for 2017, stated.

James feels Garcia deserves props for wanting this test, especially if it comes to fruition. However he files this Garcia wish list call-out thusly: Be careful what you wish for, ‘cause you just might get it.

