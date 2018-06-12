Golden Boy gives Gennady Golovkin final offer, deadline to accept Canelo Alvarez rematch

Photo / @HBOBoxing

Time is ticking to cement the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told THE RING on Tuesday that he sent an email to GGG promoter Tom Loeffler earlier in the day with a simple message: agree to terms for a fight with a 57½-42½ split in Canelo’s favor by 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday or lose the matchup. ESPN first reported the development.

The highly anticipated middleweight championship rematch would take place Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and be broadcast on HBO Pay-Per-View. If Loeffler and GGG balk, there’s a backup plan.

Gomez said he’s “within striking distance” for a deal with promoter Eddie Hearn to pit Canelo (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) against middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs in a fight that would also headline an HBO PPV on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas. Loeffler didn’t immediately return a call and text message seeking comment.

“It’s too much wasting time. Every day we go (without striking a deal), we’re losing out,” said Gomez, who wants enough lead time to promote a fight the magnitude of Canelo-GGG 2. “I think we’re being more than fair.

“[The deadline’s] real, that’s it. If he doesn’t accept it, we can’t wait any longer. They’ve broken other deadlines. We’ve been very, very reasonable because of the relationship with Tom. He said before ‘just give us a couple more days.’ It’s been like that for like the last two weeks. It’s the final deadline, that’s it.

“He has the information, if I don’t hear from him with anything but a yes, we have to move on. He understands and he knows that we have to make a move. He understands the business.”

Golovkin, 36, was held to a disputed draw against Alvarez when they met in Las Vegas last September. It was a terrific 160-pound fight fought on even terms, and fans were pining for a return encounter. The rematch was finalized for May 5, but Canelo, 27, tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol and was subsequently suspended by the Nevada commission.

He blamed the adverse finding on contaminated meat consumed in his native Mexico, but many media members and fans alike didn’t buy the alibi, and neither did Golovkin. The usually reserved, affable Kazakh uncharactersitally let loose with barbs at Canelo, and even Oscar De La Hoya.

There’s genuine bad blood between both sides now, and it’s clear the rematch is hotter than ever before. Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) agreed to a 30% split for the first fight, and a 35% take of the revenue for the rematch in May. After the fight was cancelled, Golovkin defended his title against Vanes Maritorsyan with a second-round knockout, and talks then resumed to put together the bout in September.

Now, GGG was insisting on parity, an even 50-50 split. Canelo and Golden Boy balked, but upped the offer to 40%, and now, they’re at what they claim is their final offer: 42½.

“He wants the Golovkin fight, he wants to make it up to the fans,” Gomez said. “He hears the fans, he knows what the fans want, he knows it’s what the media wants so he’s bending over backwards to make it happen.”

