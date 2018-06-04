Filipino prospect Mark Magsayo signs with new management after ALA deal expires

Photo by Arvee Eco











Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo has signed with new management after electing not to renew his contract with the ALA group.

Magsayo (18-0, 13 knockouts) of Dauis, Bohol, Philippines, says he has signed with Malaysia-based manager Vikram Sivapragasam and will be promoted by Now Boxing Promotions, a Las Vegas-based company headed by Joe Dunkin, the brother of veteran manager Cameron Dunkin.

The 22-year-old Magsayo is currently rated No. 1 by the WBO at 126 pounds and had been calling for bigger fights during a busy 2017 where he scored a pair of first-round knockouts before a competitive unanimous decision win over durable Japanese fighter Shota Hayashi.

He says his managerial contract expired on May 25 and he had decided to seek other representation to advance his career in the United States. Magsayo had been keeping in shape in recent months at various gyms around Manila and will be based out of Las Vegas. He says he intends to fight again this summer once he settles on a new trainer.

“It is just that my contract expired and for now I am taking serious consideration to achieve my dream of becoming world champion,” said Magsayo in an exclusive interview with RingTV.com.

“My ratings are good and I think the time off has refreshed my body and my mind. I am supremely motivated to reach the top and will soon be fighting.”

Fight starts at 10:20…

Magsayo had been one of ALA Promotions’ top young talents since turning pro in May of 2013, and looked primed to take the place of the aging Donnie Nietes and Milan Melindo as a future star on the “Pinoy Pride” series, which airs on ABS-CBN in the Philippines.

His biggest win to date was a wild shootout with former title challenger Chris Avalos in April 2016, when he got off the canvas for the first time to stop the American slugger in six rounds on the undercard of Nonito Donaire’s stoppage win over Zsolt Bedak in front of approximately 20,000 spectators in Cebu City.

Now he joins an upstart company which held its first boxing event in February of this year and boasts Uzbek prospects Qudratillo Abduqaxorov and Azizbek Abdugofurov, both of whom are also signed with Sivapragasam.

ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer disputes that Magsayo had been a free agent, contending that, while his managerial contract has expired, he is still under a four-year promotional contract with ALA Promotions.

“We expect Mark to follow the promotional contract to avoid complications that could affect his career,” said Aldeguer. “If there are other promoters interested, they need to talk to us.”

Messages to Sivapragasam and Dunkin seeking comment were not returned by the time of this story’s publication.

“I just want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me and hope that they will continue to produce world class boxers in the future,” said Magsayo.

Ryan Songalia is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and can be reached at [email protected].