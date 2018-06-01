Friday, June 01, 2018  |
Loeffler still in discussions for Canelo-GGG rematch as Golovkin’s mandatories loom

by Michael Montero

Unified middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin currently finds himself in a tough predicament. Tom Loeffler is still in talks with Golden Boy Promotion’s president Eric Gomez for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, who is currently serving a six-month suspension related to an anti-doping offense. Meanwhile, mandatory defenses loom for Golovkin’s IBF and WBC titles against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermall Charlo, respectively.

When the originally scheduled May 5 rematch with Alvarez fell apart, Golovkin ended up fighting junior middleweight perennial contender Vanes Martirosyan.  Loeffler filed an appeal with the IBF to allow the bout and they obliged, with the stipulation that GGG fight Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) by August 3 (within 90 days after Martirosyan). Golovkin’s promoter feels that simply is not enough time to negotiate, promote and stage a fight with one of the premier attractions in boxing.

“We are more than willing to meet our IBF mandatory,” Loeffler told THE RING, “we just want the regular negotiating period per the normal IBF rules. Typically, there is a 30-day negotiating period, and if an agreement can’t be reached, you go to a purse bid. Then you have several months to put on the fight. Asking us to do all of that before August 3 hurts both sides (Golovkin and Derevyanchenko) from a promotional perspective.”

Last Tuesday, Loeffler met with IBF officials in New Jersey for six hours at an appeal hearing requesting the normal process/timeline to make a Golovkin-Derevyanchenko bout. The IBF has 10 days from the hearing to make an official ruling on the matter. For now, Team GGG plays the waiting game with the IBF, but has their focus on the WBC as well.

In an interview with ESPN Deportes this week, WBC president Jose Sulaimán stated if the Canelo-GGG rematch does not happen this year, Golovkin will have to face Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) next.

“You can’t fight two people at the same time,” Loeffler said. “The WBC said they would extend their mandatory for the Canelo fight. An official date has not been set (for Charlo). Again, we would want things to go through the normal procedures with the negotiating period and everything else.”

Loeffler made it clear that the Canelo rematch is still their number one priority.

“I’m still in discussions with HBO and with Eric Gomez,” Loeffler told THE RING.  “Whatever posturing there is from both sides right now, this is still the biggest fight for HBO, for Canelo and GGG, and for boxing.”

The WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titleholder would prefer to face Alvarez next, but he feels that terms of the rematch have now changed.

“GGG originally agreed to an unfair purse split for the rematch,” Loeffler said.  “After Canelo tested positive twice and got suspended, GGG asked for a better split. He wants, and deserves, more than 35%. But he wants the fight.”

Golovkin, who built his brand in America by being one of the more active fighters in the sport, just wants to get in the ring again soon.

“GGG told me to keep the May 5 date under any circumstances,” Loeffler said, “and then he told me that he wants to fight twice more this year. Regardless of who we face in the fall, we want to get in the ring again by the end of the year.”

Does that mean a unification bout with Billy Joe Saunders could be in the mix?

“We have tried to make a fight with Sunders for the last three years,” Loeffler said, “and we could never come to a number that satisfied them. We have overpaid opponents to make fights in the past. Some people just don’t want to face GGG.”

How about a possible showdown with current WBA “regular” beltholder and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata (14-1, 11 KOs)?

“That fight is a strong possibility for this year,” Loeffler told THE RING. “We have spoken with Bob Arum (Murata’s promoter) and he wants the fight, Murata wants the fight. Anytime you can sell out the Tokyo Dome and have tens of millions watching around the world, that’s a big fight for boxing.”

Japan has a tradition of putting on cards around the end of year, often on New Year’s Eve. A sold-out Tokyo Dome with 55,000 fans would make for an electric atmosphere, and a middleweight title bout involving a Japanese fighter against one of boxing’s stars would indeed be a special event. But could it cost GGG one or more of his titles?

  • JS

    And here we go, Sulaiman once again lobbing for Canelos interest. How come that he wants to obligate GGG for his mandatory “unless” he fights Canelo? Basically Canelo messed it up, and now GGG may probably have to choose which belt to lose when choosing mandatory anyway.

  • Giuseppe

    I am so much more excited by Derevy in August and Murata in November than just Canelo in September. GGG has nothing to prove against Canelo – move on. Fighting Derevy, Murata and any of BJS and Charlo would be mightily impressive. The Ring belt means a lot less than it did before Canelo-gate, so he needn’t worry about being lineal champ.

    • PresnyaRulit

      There are numerous options indeed, including Derevy, Murata, Charlo, Saunders, Jacobs (rematch), all of them willing to step in and replace Canelo who is not a title holder and I do not share the opinion that Canelo is number two MW in the world right now, let alone number one. I am positive he could take a punishment from GGG in their first fight because he was on PEDs.

    • TNT

      The lineal championship is not the ring championship. And GGG needs that Canelo fight for his financial future and legacy. Canelo fought surprisingly good against GGG, outboxing him in spots across the fight.

      The lineal championship is still a big deal. GGG could unify all belts but still not be the lineal champion. .

      • Giuseppe

        I don’t put much stock in lineal title. i know that is a minority view. but i think its silly. Especially when 154/ 155(!) Cotto and Canelo are part of that lineal history. its meaningless.

      • Here’s Barley!

        Good point. Alvarez is the loose end GGG needs to get sorted – so competitive was that first contest. Indeed, the Mexican is as yet the ONLY real ‘name’ GGG has ever fought/defeated – many years/20 defences in to his reign. Elsewhere it is relative mediocrity and numbers.

        So many are talking Charlo, Murata and Dereveyanchenko. Yet Canelo, the last piece of the alphabet pie v BJS – and that last loose end against Jacobs – are the legacy-establishing fights GGG’s immediate sights should be set on for me (let those others duke it out to prove their worth).

        • Left Hook2

          No loose end vs Jacobs. Jacobs got knocked down. Fought defensive for 10 of the 12 rounds. He had his chance. Let him fight anther contender (Charlo/Andrade/whoever) to see which of the contenders is worthy to get a shot.

  • StephenD

    Canelo isn’t fighting GGG after a year of inactivity and the possibility of a hostile reception from the crowd. He’ll get an easier return, probably against O’Sullivan. Golovkin should deal with his IBF mandatory now before Derevyanchenko improves and see out the year against Saunders for the missing belt or a with a huge event against Murata. If he has to drop the WBC title to appease Suliman so what? We all know who the real champ is.

    • Here’s Barley!

      I like that option of going after the missing belt against Saunders – IMO the toughest fight out there for Golovkin and a potentially superb clash of styles that would mesh well for a fascinating contest. And if-probably when GGG defeats BJS (close for me) – then GGG finally becomes undisputed middleweight champion of the world. Luvvly jubbly.

      • Left Hook2

        the ‘belt’ sounds good, but fascinating would probably equal boring, especially if a ref allows bj to hold whenever G closes the gap. But…I think I would still rather see that bout than a rematch with Canelo. I think G should do a PPV in August (before football season) against D, to test his popularity. That is a great time because there is NO sporting competition–that is one reason May-McGregor used that date last year. If he can pull 300K vs D, that is the same as Canelo with 300K vs Smith, and we can put aside the pittances of who is the draw. IMHO.

  • Andy T

    I can totally understand Loeffler wanting a bigger slice now and the more it drags on Canelo is losing the + on the A side.

