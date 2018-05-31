Jaron Ennis’ team very excited about the future, welterweight prospect returns this Friday

Derek and Farah Ennis carved out respectable careers as prizefighters, winning regional title belts and fighting on national television.

However, based on what he has done so far, younger brother Jaron may surpass both of them because according to promoter Chris Middendorf, the unbeaten welterweight has not yet reached his peak.

Ennis will face his toughest test to date as a professional, when he squares off against former junior welterweight contender Mike Arnaoutis at the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday. It will be his first scheduled 10-round bout.

The 20-year-old Ennis (19-0, 17 knockouts), who resides in Philadelphia, has been very active since moving to the paid ranks in April 2016. He fought nine times in 2017 and has already fought twice in 2018.

Derek Ennis and younger brother Farah have hung up the gloves in order to help guide Jaron’s career along with father Derek Sr., who trained all three of his sons.

“The exciting part is seeing anyone develop as a pro and that is what I see in Jaron,” promoter Chris Middendorf told THE RING Wednesday night. “He’s 20 years old, but his speed and strength are increasing. His overall skillset at his age is impressive.

“I’ve been around boxing a long time where you get excited to see fighters when they accumulate a 15-0 or 16-0 record, but then they plateau. I don’t think Jaron is going to stop getting better anytime soon.”

Ennis, who will turn 21 on June 26, will be facing a fighter who has not fought in over two years. Originally from Greece and now residing in the Philadelphia area, the 38-year-old Arnaoutis has a record of 26-10-2, 13 KOs.

He lost by split decision to Ricardo Torres for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title in November 2006 and has been knocked out by the likes of Victor Ortiz and Danny Garcia.

Arnaoutis’ southpaw style could give Ennis problems, but Middendorf is confident in what Ennis has learned under his father.

“(Derek Sr.) is the best defensive trainer for his son,” he said. “His older brothers can attest to that. What I’m more impressed with is how Jaron has his head screwed on straight. He’s a terrific kid, so the pressure is on us to continue his development and to see how far we can push him.”

Also on the Rising Stars Promotions card, heavyweight Quian Davis (4-0-2, 2 KOs) will face Daniel Pasciolla (9-3-3), Chris Thomas (8-0-1, 5 KOs) and Darryl Bunting (3-3-2, 1 KO) meet at middleweight and, in welterweight action, Yurik Mamedov (9-1, 3 KOs) faces Kashon Hutchinson (3-4, 1 KO). All three bouts are scheduled for eight rounds.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] on Twitter at FSalazarBoxingk.

