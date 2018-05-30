Nonito Donaire would ‘love to be involved’ in WBSS bantamweight tournament

Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Over the past couple of days news has spread that former four-weight titleholder Nonito Donaire may resurface in the second season of the World Boxing Super Series at bantamweight.

The thought of testing himself against Japanese star Naoya Inoue, as well as 118-pound titleholders Emanuel Rodriguez (IBF), Ryan Burnett (WBA) and Zolani Tete (WBO) has the veteran Filipino extremely excited.

“I’ll jump at that opportunity,” Donaire told THE RING. “It’ll be amazing, I’d love to be involved. I’ve always been the type of fighter to test himself. The tournament has the best champions and best fighters coming in. The four guys they already have, it’s mouthwatering for fighters like me. It’s like ‘Wow, this is what boxing is all about.’

“This is what fighters are made of, to fight the best out there, and they have them all in one place.”

Interestingly, Donaire (38-5, 24 knockouts) hasn’t fought at bantamweight since he widely outpointed Omar Narvaez in October 2011. However, the 35-year-old boxer-puncher doesn’t believe going down in weight will be an issue.

“I’ve always been a smaller guy, I walk around a bit over 128,” Donaire said. “It’s never been a problem to make weight and I’m naturally very skinny. I’m very excited to go back where I’m comfortable, where I’m like everyone else.”

The only major sanctioning body title that isn’t currently involved in the bantamweight tournament is the WBC. Nordine Oubaali and Petch Sor Chitpattana will contest that belt in France on June 23.

Donaire believes that the winner would also be the perfect fight for him.

“I know that Richard [Schaefer] has another fighter who’s fighting for the WBC title,” he said. “Perhaps we might fight in his first defense. It’ll be fun, that’s for sure.

“We’re just waiting [for things to play out]. I’m going to make the most of it until I can no longer do it. I don’t want to take my time for granted. I’m going to enjoy every moment and give it all I’ve got.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.