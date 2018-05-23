Thursday, May 24, 2018  |
News

Best I Faced: Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. (right) nails Derrick Harmon. Photo by THE RING Archive




23
May
by Anson Wainwright

In his prime Roy Jones Jr. was a sight to behold. His otherworldly speed, reflexes and superior ability helped him procure world titles in four weight classes, and he was the first man in over 100 years to win a world title at middleweight and heavyweight.

Jones was born in Pensacola, Florida, and began boxing at a young age. He went on to represent the U.S. at the 1988 Seoul Olympics where he received silver after being unapologetically robbed of gold against Korean representative Park Si-Hun.

“It was the worst judging ever in the history of Olympic boxing,” Jones Jr. told THE RING. “To me, it’s why boxing in the Olympics in this country has gone down. How can you beat someone so bad and don’t get the gold medal, and they don’t go back and fix it?”

After going 121-13 in the amateurs, Jones made his way to the professional ranks. By mid-1993, the future hall-of-famer had worked himself into position to fight for the vacant IBF middleweight title against a then-unknown Bernard Hopkins. Jones won a 12-round unanimous decision on the undercard of Olympic teammate Riddick Bowe’s heavyweight title defense against Jesse Ferguson in Washington.

Jones (right) tames Toney. Photo by THE RING Archive

After demolishing the highly-respected Thomas Tate in his sole defense, Jones stepped up to super middleweight to face IBF titleholder James Toney, who was thought by many to be the finest pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Toney proved no match for Jones who comprehensively outboxed his rival. While waiting for his next big challenge, the new pound-for-pound superstar made five successful defenses and barely lost a round. Such was his dominance that in the morning of his bout with Eric Lucas, Jones played professional basketball before defeating the future world titleholder that night.

When fights with rival titleholders Nigel Benn and Steve Collins didn’t pan out, Jones elected to step up to a third weight class and in short time won the WBC title.

In March 1997, Jones was matched against the unbeaten Montell Griffin who proved to be technically troublesome. The fight was close until the ninth when a Jones assault forced Griffin to take a knee. Instead of stepping back, Jones tagged Griffin twice and was disqualified for the infringement.

The defeat lit a fire under Jones, who ripped through Griffin in the opening round of a direct rematch. The former champion considers that to be the best win of his career.

Jones added WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles to became recognized as undisputed champion (Dariusz Michalczewski held the then-lightly regarded WBO belt) and made 11 defenses over the next five years. He became a household name, appearing in films and commencing a rap career.

In March 2003, Jones made a bold step up to heavyweight and easily defeated WBA titleholder John Ruiz.

Looking back, Jones is exceptionally proud of two standout moments in his illustrious career.

“The night I beat the man (James Toney) to be the man,” he said. “Then when I defied history and was the first man ever to turn pro at junior middleweight and win the heavyweight title.”

Jones at his very best. Photo by THE RING Archive

Jones decided against staying at heavyweight and dropped back down to 175 pounds. However, losing the muscle he had packed on seemed to have a detrimental effect on the then-34-year-old veteran. He was fortunate to receive a majority decision against Antonio Tarver but was sensationally stopped in the second round of a return fight. In his next outing, Jones was brutally knocked out by Glen Johnson and Tarver was victorious in a rubber match.

The once invincible Jones had lost three fights in succession.

“Tarver fought me at the right time after I lost all that weight,” Jones explained. “He had an uncoordinated style, it’s not like he had a high IQ. He closed his eyes (when he delivered the knock down punch in fight two) – what’s that tell you? Caught me at the right time.”

Jones went on to outpoint former three-weight world titleholder Felix Trinidad in early 2008 and later that year met Joe Calzaghe for THE RING and lineal light heavyweight championships. Calzaghe recovered from a first-round knockdown to win a wide decision over the faded ex-champion.

“Joe was the busiest guy I fought,” Jones recalled. “I never met anyone more busy than Joe. He just stayed busy. He didn’t have the fastest hands, he didn’t have the strongest punches, he was just busy as hell. You don’t find a fighter who stays as busy as Joe Calzaghe – ever.”

Jones maintains that if they met years earlier he’d have won: “I dropped him with a shot that wasn’t even that clean,” he said. “If I’d fought him in the 90s, I think I’d have knocked him out.”

Jones continued his career up at cruiserweight until earlier this year, although he only ever showed flashes of his once-brilliant form in that weight class. He retired with a record of 66-9, 47 knockouts.

“Best I’ve ever seen,” said Jones when asked how good he was in his prime. “I’ve never seen anybody do the things I did in a boxing ring: hands behind my back knocking people out, 13 left hooks (in a row). I hit Reggie Johnson with a left hook and straight right hand so fast that they landed on the same side of his face. How do you do that? Who do you ever see do that? Nobody. Go back and watch the highlights yourself.”

Jones, now 49, is married and has six children. He works for HBO as a color commentator and also has his own promotional company, Square Ring.

The former champ graciously took time to speak to THE RING about the best he fought in 10 key categories.

BEST JAB
VIRGIL HILL: The best jab I think I faced was of Virgil Hill. His jab was the hardest punch he threw. He’d hit you on top of the head every time he threw it, and it was quick on top of that.

BEST DEFENSE
JAMES TONEY: James Toney probably had the best defense of all of them. You couldn’t hit him flush; he was so elusive, the hip movement and the shoulder roll made it very difficult to hit him with a clean shot.

FASTEST HANDS
VINNY PAZIENZA: He had faster hands than most of the guys I fought. He wasn’t powerful because he came up from the lighter weights. He thought he was faster than me, but he wasn’t.

BEST FOOTWORK
ROLLIN WILLIAMS: He had the best foot movement of anyone I faced. He was so hard to hit. It took me five rounds for me to hit him because of his foot movement. The normal punches I threw, I couldn’t hit him with.

BEST CHIN
JORGE CASTRO: Jorge Castro by far. You could hit him with the kitchen sink and he kept coming. I hit him with everything including the kitchen sink and still just kept coming.

SMARTEST
BERNARD HOPKINS: He had a real good ring IQ. He was able to study the first fight and get it right for the second fight and use the IQ to keep it where it was harder to attack the second time.

STRONGEST
MERQUI SOSA: Merqui Sosa was a very powerful guy. You couldn’t push him back; he didn’t give up anything in the ring. I had to get him out of there early. He was very strong and wasn’t planning on going nowhere.

BEST PUNCHER
SOSA: Merqui missed me with a shot that almost buckled my knees. If that had landed it would have been different. I was like, ‘Wow, this guy’s trying to kill you!’ I went to work on him after that and got the fight over. Tarver had good punching power, but he didn’t punch harder than Merqui Sosa.

BOXING SKILLS
MIKE McCALLUM: Probably Mike McCallum, the ‘Body Snatcher’. Even as an older guy, he was very smart – had very high-class boxing skills.

BEST OVERALL
TONEY: He had all the tools, he was hard to hit, he could knock you out at any time. He would be right there in your face and you still couldn’t hit him flush.

 

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @AnsonWainwright

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
  • Left Hook2

    RJJ-Myself..shadowboxing…

    • Jody Hanna

      And he wouldn’t be wrong, incredibly arrogant, but not wrong.

  • Left Hook2

    Seriously..he was something special. He didn’t face Eubank/Benn/Watson/Collins/Calzaghe/Darius–which is a pretty good group, which is why his overall reign was disappointing. HBO painted themselves in a corner with his contract, and who is to blame a guy for fighting Richard Hall for the same money he would make vs Benn?

    • D. Gambino

      I get why Jones didn’t want to travel to fight after how he got jobbed in the Olympics but I don’t get why all of those Euro fighters never wanted to come to the US to fight. Out of the group you list – Calzaghe would’ve been the most problematic (although I still think Jones stops him).

      You forget Sven Ottke!

      • Left Hook2

        Dam…not the two-fisted dynamo??? How could I forget Ottke!??
        I don’t know if those fighter were in the same boat–could fight each other in the UK for good or better money than they would be able to get out of HBO. I don’t believe PPV was that big of an item back then–only reserved for the really, really, really big fights–so maybe there wasn’t enough incentive. Us fans were robbed of great fights, and great fighters were deprived of seeing how they stacked up against the best in the world.

      • JA

        There was an interview in either KO or Ring mag where Calzaghe admitted he needed more experience to fight RJ. This was when RJ was about to leave 168 but could still make the weight if needed. I liked Joe and good to see RJ give him his respect here. I think the toughest matchup for RJ was Benn at 168 and Darius at 175.

      • Here’s Barley!

        One Name: Frank Warren. The lead UK promoter of the era never liked subjecting his fighters to the variables of competing abroad – especially in the states (the instant Calzaghe split acrimoniously from Warren he signed to fight B-Hop then Jones stateside – when all 3 were past their primes).

        Nigel Benn DID travel to the US for a 5 fight winning tour – culminating in a brilliant points victory over the excellent Sanderline Williams (who drew and then lost a MD points decision in 2 fights against Toney later that same year) and those two KO’s over DeWitt and Barkley.

        Only Chris Eubank never showed any real interest in travelling abroad (Ottke wouldn’t leave his own back garden) – yet ironically top US scribe/former Ring editor Steve Farhood opined the granite-chinned, mercurial, herky-jerky-styled Eubank was the one fighter of the era he’d take over/at least give a real chance against a prime Jones (I see his argument – but I don’t agree).

        Ultimately, it was Roy Jones witnessing the most savage fight of the 20th century between Benn and the tragic McClellan (who was being lined up for a superfight with Jones) that totally unnerved Jones with regards traveling to the UK and fighting Benn (who ironically was never the same fighter after that brutal bout).

        *Agree prime Roy outspeeds Calzaghe – but I figure he would have taken it UD points.
        .

  • TeddyTruth

    what about joe Calzaghe Roy??? “you musta forgot”

    • Left Hook2

      Roy said he wasn’t the best of any of these categories…he was the busiest. Plus Roy fought him when Roy was well past his prime…and still knocked him down.

      • D. Gambino

        I have no doubt that Jones would’ve stopped Calzaghe if they had fought in their primes.

        • Jody Hanna

          Agreed

        • Jorge

          Might have been an easy fight for Roy

      • Here’s Barley!

        Calzaghe’s super-busy, oft-reckless style lent to him being knocked down every so often – hence that meant nothing really. And Joe, too, was past his prime in that his last ever fight – just not quite as weathered as Jones was (Calzaghe put the biggest sustained beating on Jones that anybody had to that point). If they had met 5 years earlier Jones would have won – yet it would have been by tough, tricky, competitive UD points IMO.

  • Jody Hanna

    What an incredibly talented fighter, as gifted as I’ve ever seen. If we lived in a alternate reality where he retired after the Ruiz fight, he’d be right up there, shoulder to shoulder with the greatest pound for pound fighters of all time.

    • Left Hook2

      For real. Remember when HBO had guys like Roy instead of Cletus Seldin? I remember the 6 left hooks he put on Bryant Brannon. Speed/quickness kills and RJJ had it in spades.

      • Jody Hanna

        And power, he could really whack when he wanted to. He hit Virgil Hill with that body shot and it sounded like a gun going off.

        • Left Hook2

          Art Serwano wake up yet?

        • DRE

          Definitely among the most devastating body punch knockouts of all time. Certainly the hardest bodyshot I’ve ever seen.

          • Jody Hanna

            Hill was no mug but Roy made him look like one.

          • DougWilsonFan

            Every great body shot I see I compare to that one!

      • DougWilsonFan

        As a boxing nut back when Roy was in his prime I would have friends over to watch fights pretty frequently. No one made as big an impression on the part time boxing fan, just for pure talent as Roy! I recall a fight where his dominance was so drastic that he signaled to the ref to stop the fight, was denied and waded back in inflicting additional, unnecessary punishment

        • Left Hook2

          That was Brannon—I think RJJ kinda enjoyed beating up Paz…

          • DRE

            I enjoyed Roy beating on Ruiz.

          • JA

            I read he only took the fight after hey promised to put his buddy Derrick Gainer on the card. RJ was worried for Paz’s neck and IMO he pulled his last few punches. They were hard, but they weren’t 100% RJ punches

      • DRE

        And further more Roy didn’t need PEDs to do all that stuff. Among the reasons this will be the only time we’ll see Seldin and Roy in the same sentence.

      • Here’s Barley!

        What about that bodyshot KO of a larger Virgil Hill ?

    • Angus Murray-smith

      Agreed. If he had fought all comers we wouldn’t have to have this “if only” scenario. Sugar Ray had 19 defeats and they didn’t count against him. Still one of my favorite fighters Roy

    • Tony Nightstick

      An amazing fighter, though he’s done enormous damage to his reputation.

      • Jody Hanna

        Such a shame, but I only like to remember the real Roy Jones Jr., not the empty shell that’s been masquerading as him for the last fourteen years or so.

    • JA

      He kissed his glove and then floored Percy Harris with it. Also stopped Glen Wolfe with a bodyshot. Tate went 12 with Julian jackson but RJ smoked him

    • Dee Money

      Pending how you view P4P he is up there. I look at someone in their prime, and in his prime he was darn near as good as any. To down grade him for what he did post Ruiz is akin downgrading Joe Louis for what he did in the 1950s (post first retirement).

  • Reggie Woodard

    “Merqui missed me with a shot that almost buckled my knees.”

    • Stephen M

      I noticed that too!

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Too bad RJJ retired at just 47 knockouts. A few more and he could have matched Floyd’s record!

  • Gian Torres

    WTF!! @ “Merqui missed me with a shot that almost buckled my knees.” LOL!!!

  • Jorge

    Ya’ll Must Have Forgot

