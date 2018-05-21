Monday, May 21, 2018  |
News

Dougie’s Monday mailbag (Stevenson-Jack, Golden Boy’s tough time, the fighters we love)

Esther Lin/Showtime




21
May
by Doug Fischer

STEVENSON-JACK

Hi Dougie,

May 19, 2018 was a historic day, a day when Adonis Stevenson defended his light heavyweight belt against a top fighter for the fist time since when? Four or five years? I personally considered Fonfara like a good contender in 2014 but the rematch came a little too late.

A guy becomes Fighter of the Year, he is exciting and very talented then he brutally evolves like one of the most disappointing wastes of talent. I’d have never picked him to beat Ward or Kovalev but he had the tools (terrific speed/power alliance) to upset them. Instead he chose to become a business man, good for his finances, bad for the sport and the fans.

Badou Jack is the total opposite. Not particularly “flashy”, no big punch, no super-sonic speed, just an overall very good fighter with above average body work, defense, footwork, intelligence… and will to fight the best.

I wanted Jack to win but I was not sure that he could make the full distance against Superman. However, Badou impressed me by his durability. Not only did he take monstrous punches, he returned the fire with tenacity! How can anyone dislike this guy? After a (maybe too much) cautious start, he gradually took over the fight with well-timed and accurate combinations and a tight defense. I had it 116/112 for the Swede but to be fair, many rounds were close and could be given to Stevenson who is still dangerous at 40, despite deficient stamina.

I wonder when “the Ripper” will have the benefit of the doubt in a close fight. In his four last fights, he has beat his rivals IMO. In three of four, the judges just choose to make him a loser. In his only victory, he was his own judge. It’s was a very good fight, the two guys showed tremendous heart, so I hope for a rematch. This time, I pick Jack to win and I hope he receives more considerations from the judges. – Antoine Aubin

I slightly favored Jack to beat Stevenson and I would favor him a little more in a rematch (if it happens) but just a little bit. Jack is always going to be in close fights against world-class opposition because he’s a methodical grinder who needs rounds to warm up and he’s pretty much stuck in one gear. For the record, I thought he clearly won his controversial draws against Lucian Bute (which was changed to a DQ victory after Bute was popped for a PED) and James DeGale. However, I don’t view the majority draw with Stevenson as a controversial decision. Stevenson’s speed and power made Jack overly tentative during the first half of the fight. I scored the first six rounds for the defending WBC beltholder. Credit to Jack for seizing control of the bout the moment he sensed that Stevenson was tiring in Round 7. I thought he clearly won Rounds 7-9, and he put a beating on Stevenson during these three rounds. It looked like he was going to stop the Haitian-Canadian in the championship rounds, but the powerful southpaw’s straight lefts to the body in Round 10 visibly hurt Jack and kept him in the fight. I scored Round 10 for

Esther Lin/Showtime

Stevenson because he hurt Jack more than Jack hurt him during that stanza, and I scored Round 11 even. Round 12 belonged to Jack but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hole he dug himself over the first half of the bout (in my opinion). Showtime’s Steve Farhood scored one of the first six rounds (Round 4, I think) for Jack. I can see one of those uneventful rounds going to Jack, and I’m OK with Round 11 going to the gritty challenger, so the draw didn’t bother me, but I have a hard time agreeing with the 115-113 score for Jack or with hardcore fans that are outraged by the stalemate.

I’d have never picked (Stevenson) to beat Ward or Kovalev but he had the tools (terrific speed/power alliance) to upset them. I agree. I wouldn’t have picked him against those two, but I would have considered him to be a very live and dangerous underdog. After seeing the guts he showed against Jack when he appeared to be out of gas and out on his feet, I know he would have been a handful for Ward and/or Kovalev.

Instead he chose to become a business man, good for his finances, bad for the sport and the fans. It’s his career and life. If he just wants to make a living doing this boxing thing, that’s his prerogative. I don’t have a big problem with world-class boxers who don’t care to be active or really don’t want to challenge themselves, I just don’t pay attention to them unless they’re facing a worthy foe.

Badou Jack is the total opposite. Bless him. He’s what boxing needs. How weird is it that he’s a Mayweather Promotions product?

Not particularly “flashy”, no big punch, no super-sonic speed, just an overall very good fighter with above average body work, defense, footwork, intelligence… and will to fight the best. I’ll take it. He’s not Mr. Personality, he’s not explosive like Stevenson or ultra-slick like his promoter, but he’s an aggressive technician and he generally makes for quality fights.

I wanted Jack to win but I was not sure that he could make the full distance against Superman. I think people made too much of Jack’s ability to take Stevenson’s power (probably based on his one loss, which was by first-round stoppage). They forgot that Stevenson suffered an early round KO loss, too. Both light heavyweights were vulnerable.

However, Badou impressed me by his durability. He’s physically and mentally strong and he’s learned to tuck and hide his chin well.

Not only did he take monstrous punches, he returned the fire with tenacity! Jack is a competitor, he just needed to start his press earlier against Stevenson.

How can anyone dislike this guy? He’s got his share of fans, according to my Twitter TL.

 

IS GOLDEN BOY ON THE ROPES?

Hello again Mr. Doug,

First and foremost, Happy Birthday Sir. I have looked forward to all your content and your commentary that you have provided over the years for boxing. So, for all the non-biased boxing fans, thank you. The last time that I emailed you it was when Luis Ortiz knocked out Bryant Jennings on HBO a few years back and I emailed you about how I thought Golden Boy Promotions was going to be good for the future and I was thinking at the time that guys like Frankie Gomez, Slava Shabranskyy, and others would have been champions by now and be the future of Golden Boy. Fast forward and my question for you sir is what is your assessment now of one of the elite power houses in the sport?

May was a rough month for them, not only did the Canelo not fight, but also 3 out of the 4 title matches that had Golden Boy fighters in them they lost. But still a credit to them because they are showing guts by working with all these different promoters and not doing in-house fights or rematches to keep the titles controlled on their side of the street.

The second half of the year should be very interesting for them. Canelo will eventually comeback. I love these recent cards that they are putting these young prospects vs. real competition (Duno, Garcia, Roach Jr.). I am hoping guys like Diego de la Hoya, Romero Duno, Rashidi Ellis, Joet Gonzalez, Jason Quigley, and Lamont Roach Jr., just to name a few, go from prospects to contenders by years end. Sorry for the long email sir, thanks for your time, and again thank you for all that you do for us boxing fans. – Mike

Thanks for the kind words and birthday wishes, Mike.

The second half of 2018 will be an interesting one for GBP. Alvarez is set to return in September and that PPV event, especially if it’s the Golovkin rematch, can be used to showcase the company’s more marketable prospects (such as Ryan Garcia and Quigley), young contenders (like DDLH and Diaz Jr.) and/or seasoned players (like Francisco Vargas and David Lemieux) in the kind of matchups that lead to bigger bouts on ESPN and HBO before the end of the year.

Golden Boy probably has more young prospects under contract than any other promoter, but as you know, there’s no telling if that green talent will develop into legit contenders. I think Joet, Duno, Ellis and Quigley all have that potential, but only time (and the right fights) will tell. Diego is already ranked at 122 pounds and my hunch is that he will eventually win a world title (but I don’t think it will happen this year). GBP’s investment in these young guns probably won’t produce dividends until the second half of 2019. It’s a long-term gamble. We’ll see in a few years if it pays off.

In the meantime, enjoy the in-house “box-offs” between the prospects that are ready to move to the next level, such as the ESPN-televised NABF featherweight title bout between Manny Robles II (15-0) and Edgard Valerio (13-0) that takes place on June 14.

The last time that I emailed you it was when Luis Ortiz knocked out Bryant Jennings on HBO a few years back and I emailed you about how I thought Golden Boy Promotions was going to be good for the future and I was thinking at the time that guys like Frankie Gomez, Slava Shabranskyy, and others would have been champions by now and be the future of Golden Boy. Boxing is a risky business. You never know what’s going to happen in a year or two. Ortiz wanted out of his promotional contract, Gomez decided that he really wasn’t into boxing and Shabranskyy hit his ceiling at the “fringe contender” level.

Fast forward and my question for you sir is what is your assessment now of one of the elite power houses in the sport? They’ve hit a rough patch in recent months but they’re still a major player in the worldwide boxing business. The only companies I’d put ahead of GBP would be Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing and maybe Top Rank.

May was a rough month for them, not only did the Canelo not fight, but also 3 out of the 4 title matches that had Golden Boy fighters in them they lost. Yep, Jorge Linares, Sadam Ali and Joseph Diaz

Linares nails Lomachenko with a right. Photo / Hoganphotos

Jr. all took “Ls.” However, Linares acquitted himself quite well against one of the best boxers on the planet in a fight that was widely viewed and well received by the public. There should be a demand for him to come back against a world-class opponent (rematches with Lomachenko or Luke Campbell are probably his most lucrative options). Diaz put up a respectable challenge to Gary Russell Jr. and at 25, time is on his side. I’m sure he learned from the experience and will improve going forward. GBP will keep him busy and get him another title shot (maybe against Oscar Valdez or Josh Warrington) by mid-next year. Ali got the worst of it. Jaime Munguia was the wrong man to accept on short notice (or at all), but I think the Brooklyn native is gutsy and talented enough to rebound from this latest setback provided he gets back down to 147 pounds.

But still a credit to them because they are showing guts by working with all these different promoters and not doing in-house fights or rematches to keep the titles controlled on their side of the street. Lucas Matthysse vs. the great Manny Pacquiao is the next big co-promotion on the world stage. Let’s see what happens. I think “The Machine” is live in that showdown.

 

LEWIS AND JACK

Hi Doug, hope all is good with you.
I was wondering if you’ve seen Ian John Lewis ref before and what your opinion was of him as a ref?
I think he’s one of the worst refs in the game. His opening line of “I am the referee” is pointless and he sounds like a supply teacher trying to get control of a classroom. Apart from that he broke the action up too much on Saturday night.

On to Jack, I feel for him because he could’ve legitimately got decisions over DeGale and Stevenson, but he steps on the gas too late. Must be so frustrating for him. How do you think he fares against the Russian/Ukrainian guys at the top of the division?

MM:

Froch vs. Jack
Froch vs. Stevenson

Calaghe vs. Stevenson
Eubank Sr vs. Jack

Cheers – CD

I’ll go with Froch over Jack by close decision in the UK (they’d battle to a draw in the U.S.), Froch by late TKO over Stevenson at 168 pounds (but Stevenson over Froch by decision at 175 pounds), Calzaghe over Stevenson by decision or late TKO at 168 or 175, and Eubank Sr. over Jack by controversial majority or split decision.

I was wondering if you’ve seen Ian John Lewis ref before and what your opinion was of him as a ref? I’ve never had a problem with him until the Stevenson-Jack fight.

I think he’s one of the worst refs in the game. His opening line of “I am the referee” is pointless and he sounds like a supply teacher trying to get control of a classroom. Those useless catch phrases (like Joe Cortez’s “I’m fair but firm”) are always red flags.

Apart from that he broke the action up too much on Saturday night. I agree, and he got into Jack’s head (as well as the head of Jack’s trainer, Lou Del Valle) over the borderline/low blows and had the challenger afraid to go to the body when he NEEDED to do just that.

On to Jack, I feel for him because he could’ve legitimately got decisions over DeGale and Stevenson, but he steps on the gas too late. I agree (although I still think he won eight rounds against DeGale).

Must be so frustrating for him. I can’t imagine. He gives so much of himself in these grueling 12-round battles.

How do you think he fares against the Russian/Ukrainian guys at the top of the division? I think Jack is live against any 175-pound fighter in the world, but I would favor Kovalev and Dmitry Bivol to beat him. I think he’s even money against Artur Beterbiev, but I would probably pick him to win that matchup (and the official judges would probably see another draw after 12 rounds with the Russian).

 

FIVE BOXERS YOU LOVED!

Hi Doug,

Thanks for the great job you are doing. I have been a boxing fan for the last 20 years, and I read your mailbags for last 10 years or so.

Here’s my question. Who were the top 5 fighters you really loved? Not the best ones, just the ones you were really rooting for?

Mine’s were Roy Jones, Pacman, Kostya Tszyu and now it’s GGG and Loma.

And Deontay Wilder is making his way on my list.

And related question. What was the loss of your favorite fighter that hurt you the most?

For me the most painful one was Kostya quitting on his stool in his fight with Hatton.

And every bloody KO Roy Jones suffered in last 10 years! Thanks God, I don’t have to witness it anymore! Cheers! – Dmitry

Never say never, Dmitry. Roy reserves the right to “unretire” anytime he wants.

Who were the top 5 fighters you really loved? Not the best ones, just the ones you were really rooting for?

Photo from THE RING archive

Since I’ve been alive: Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, old Roberto Duran (late ‘80s), Terry Norris and Nigel Benn.

Since on the boxing beat: Kostya Tszyu, Marco Antonio Barrera, old (and fat) James Toney, Chocolatito Gonzalez and GGG.

Honorable mention: pre-HBO Roy Jones Jr., Felix Trinidad, Diego Corrales, Edwin Valero and Micky Ward.

And related question. What was the loss of your favorite fighter that hurt you the most? Probably Holmes-Ali (which I’ve never seen, apart from a few highlights in docmentaries), followed by Leonard-Norris and Leonard-Camacho (neither of which I’ve ever seen), and Joppy-Duran (which I’ve never seen). It was very hard witnessing Roman Gonzalez get chopped down by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in their rematch last September.

 

FOOTWORK

Hi Doug!

Hope you and your family are well. I was watching Leonard v Hearns the other day and was impressed by their footwork. Then I re-watched Thurman v Garcia and saw hardly any at all? Why is there no footwork in boxing anymore? I rarely see it? Is that strategy or something?

On a side note… I was watching some old fights of Jerry Quarry who was a real badass! How do you think he would stack up to today’s heavyweights?

Thanks! – Pastor Roger

Quarry was indeed a badass and I think he would compete with (and beat) most of today’s heavyweights that weigh under 225 pounds, but the talented giants would probably be too much for him. However, I believe he’d be a very popular cruiserweight champion in this era, maybe even undisputed champ.

I was watching Leonard v Hearns the other day and was impressed by their footwork. Those two were complete boxer-fighters by their early 20s.

Then I re-watched Thurman v Garcia and saw hardly any at all? Why is there no footwork in boxing anymore? It isn’t being taught in the gyms. Even when I was training (early to mid ‘90s) there were still old-head trainers that wouldn’t let you glove up until you learned the fundamentals of balance and footwork (I was told “There’s a proper foot placement for every punch”).

Most of the focus today is on the upper-body (through the use of mitts and “pool noodles”) as well as strength and conditioning. These guys are strong as little bulls, but their balance is so poor that they toss themselves around when they swing and miss. (I think Steve Kim calls it “athletic flailing,” and it passes for “skill” in some far corners of boxing fandom.)

I rarely see it? The only time you see excellent footwork/balance is with the pound-for-pound elite: Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Ward, Roman Gonzalez, Gennady Golovkin, Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Is that strategy or something? Nope, it’s good ole fashioned ignorance.

 

THANKS

Keep up the good work Dougie….

Haven’t emailed you in years but continue following your work and enjoy your passion for the sport – best to you and your family.

Josh. – Long Beach

Thank you, Josh. I think I’ll end this mailbag on this positive note.

 

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

  • learnmore

    Dmitry Bivol is the #1 Light Heavyweight, I think his dominant win over Barrera is better than any recent win on Stevenson or Kovalev resume.

    • Here’s Barley!

      If not now – then he will be.

    • D. Gambino

      I disagree with this one Learn. Bivol is good but I still don’t think he beats Kovalev. I would slightly favor him over Stevenson – just because of his style and youth.

      I’d put Bivol #2 behind Kovalev.

      • learnmore

        The Ward 1st fight is the fight which I would not dispute if someone had Kovalev at #1, but I do think Bivol beats Kovalev. Hopefully thats what they’re setting up with both supppose to be on the same card in August.

        • D. Gambino

          My take is that Kovalev beat Ward in the first fight. I just feel that Bivol’s style would be detrimental to a counter puncher like Kovalev. I will have a better gauge on this once I see how Kovalev looks against Alvarez.

          I certainly do hope we get that unification with Bivol/Kovalev later this year.

  • Dug Fisher

    Wasn’t Terry Norris a bit of a bully, Doug? I remember reading in an old issue of Boxing Illustrated how he got into the much smaller JC Chavez’ face at a boxing convention in the early ’90’s, threatening the Mexican great. Even today, he laughably accuses the far superior, but smaller, Chavez of ducking him. Which is a bit like Victor Galindez ripping into Carlos Monzon.

    Terrific talent, but a real hot head with a shaky chin and an undeniable hypocrite. He wouldn’t have fought Julian Jackson again for all the money in the world, and that quickie KO was no fluke.

  • Jamil Salvo

    TOP 5 favorite boxers
    1. Lomachenko –> First Hybrid boxer
    2. Bhop –> Very Clever and Crafty Boxer
    3. Miguel Cotto –> Best Body Snatcher
    4. Roy Jones Jr –> No one beats him in his prime
    5. Erik Morales –> Tactician Warrior

    • lukas prikryl

      Mikey Garcia, Mike Tyson, Floyd Januaryweather :), Roy Jones, Maravilla Martinez. Yep, I’m not boxing expert nor historian.

      • Dug Fisher

        Most boxing ‘experts’ are self appointed anyway. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. In my mind, the most knowledgeable are experienced elite level trainers, who have produced a number of great fighters, yet still remain impartial in their wisdom. Emmanuel Steward was always my favourite in my lifetime RIP.

        • Here’s Barley!

          Manny for me too – despite the fact I well recall others like Arcel and Futch.

      • lukas prikryl

        Gosh, I forgot to mention Lukáš Konečný 🙂

    • Charlie U.

      Good call with Erik Morales. That second fight with Pacquiao was a heart-breaker for me. Losing $300 bucks on it didn’t help.

  • learnmore

    Congrats to Warrington, got this one wrong picked Selby to win a comfortable UD. Warrington seemed to suggest he wants a interim defense before agreeing to fight Frampton.

    • D. Gambino

      Same here Learn. I knew Warrington would be tough but felt Selby would have enough to get a close decision win. Warrington was a man possessed and had his crowd behind him. Selby just seemed to be a half-step behind Warrington the whole night. I still feel Selby is the better skilled guy but Warrington’s heart/will was great.

      • Giuseppe

        one of those nights when “couldn’t be denied” seems right.

  • lukas prikryl

    The last sentence scared me for a millisec. or two…I think I’ll end this mailbag/…

  • Tony Nightstick

    Jerry Quarry was incomparably superior to any of the plodding behemoths we have today.

    • Here’s Barley!

      I cannot agree Tony – much as I was a huge fan of the much underrated Jerry Quarry. For with that added size/oft-slower reflexes of such ‘behemoths’ comes a level of added power, physicality and durability that would have served the talented Quarry very well indeed when competing against the larger, all-powerful, top-notch opposition of his day. Swings and roundabouts.
      .

      • Tony Nightstick

        If not for Ali and Frazier, Quarry would have been heavyweight champ. Terrible timing.

        • Here’s Barley!

          And what a terrible fate awaited him. Some donate very few brain cells to the cause of entertaining the fans……..Floyd, ‘You know who’. But in hanging so tough for so long with the larger monsters of that generation poor Jerry gave his life. Born to late.

    • Here’s Barley!

      Quarry v Marciano at the old cruiserweight limit of 190 would have been a potentially terrific contest.

      • Tony Nightstick

        I agree, with my money on Marciano.

        • Here’s Barley!

          Have to agree.

      • Here’s Barley!

        But Marciano v James Toney at said 190 limit would be my dream match-up of all time (other than myself and Holly Willoughby). One of the finest mythical match-ups the sport could ever witness. – and a perfect clash of styles.

        • Dug Fisher

          That probably is the finest ever proposed mythical match, Barley.

        • Orca

          Never , ever considered Toney Marciano. That is very interesting. I would go with Rocky though. He was relentless and could really punch. Toney was by far the better fighter but he would struggle late on against Rocky,

          • Here’s Barley!

            The very fact Marciano was so relentless is what makes it so fascinating – as Toney had brilliant hands and was a truly great counterpuncher.

            And although we may initially be tempted to believe Rocky would hit too hard for James, just remember – Toney took the best shots of 230+ Heavyweights like Rahman and Peter without buckling. Fighters who were vastly larger and hit much harder than a Rocky who was almost identical in terms of natural size to Toney.

            Who knows, Orca ? I can see it both your way AND also with Toney outboxing and outsmarting Marciano all the way. Wish we could have seen it.
            .

        • John Swan

          Pervert.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      In his career, Quarry was always stopped due to facial cuts but he was never knocked out. My best memories of him were when he bodily carried the taller and bigger Muhammad Ali during a clinch and attempted to throw him down or even out of the ring if not for the timely intervention of the referee and his chilling early round kayo of the dreaded Ernie Shavers.

      • Tony Nightstick

        Wasn’t he knocked out? Perhaps you’re thinking of Chuvalo. Although stopped by Frazier and Foreman, he was never put down by anyone.

        • Teddy Reynoso

          Quarry was never knocked out cold. He got downed by Chuvalo and rose up at the count of three but decided to take a knee to rest for the mandatory count and rise up at the count of nine but he forgot to as the ref continued to ten and stopped the fight with merely a tick left in the round.

        • mikescapes

          Joe Frazier beat the shit out of Quarry. Turned him sideways with a body shot, knocked him down and the fight eventually was stopped on cuts. Ali chopped him to pieces, and Chuvalo knocked him down and out. Poor Jerry wound up punch drunk from the beatings he took during his career and died young. He simply wasn’t a heavyweight even then. Dougie is right when he says Quarry could compete at cruiserweight; wrong when he says he could hang with the under 225 pounders today. The big boys in his day were under 225 lbs. and he lost to them. So all the talk about not getting knocked out is meaningless.

          You got me to check Wikipedia. My god! It’s worse than the above.

      • Here’s Barley!

        Quarry knew how to finish an opponent. Earnie – for all his famed one-shot KO power – did not. Indeed, if Earnie had boasted Quarry’s chin, reflexes and, more importantly, Jerry’s finishing ability then ‘The Acorn’ would be remembered today as the greatest HW puncher of the 70’s – ahead of the likes of a Foreman and Frazier.

        * Shades of Wilder today. Terrific power – yet poor combinations and finishing ability.

    • Jeremy, UK

      I can’t agree. Quarry was brace and fought everyone, but would have been blitzed by today’s upper echelon of heavyweights like Joshua, Wilder, Ortiz, Povetkin and Parker and before them both Klitschkos and Lewis.

  • learnmore

    Top Rank guided better prospects over the last few years imo & I think Top Rank has the better prospects than GBP for the future.

    • Charlie U.

      Agree, but you can’t just say that without also saying that Golden Boy has shown much more of a willingness to work with other promoters than Top Rank, who famously try to keep everything in house. Pacquiao-Marquez 5 anyone?

  • Here’s Barley!

    Message: It has come to my attention that certain of the 5 or so trolls who apparently still follow my avatar around devotedly do not understand how the ‘Blocking’ option on Discus actually works.

    I say this because the most deluded of the 5 was labouring under the impression that his trolling was responsinle for my absence from this site between February of last year and the present time.

    Hence, please note: I had all 5 trolls on ‘Block’ for 5 months in the run-up to my taking a break from this site and all social media on moving to/working in London – meaning I DIDN’T READ A SINGLE POST ANY OF THEM LEFT DURING THAT TIME (October 2016-Feb 2017). If you are blocked – it means I can’t see what you are posting, dummies – that’s how it works. Did not the fact I didn’t reply to any of you during that period drop a clue that you weren’t getting through ?

    Indeed, I only saw the usual envious, needy trash said 5 posted on Friday on returning after a year because – new Discus account as I have – I had not yet re-blocked my most ardent fans. However, that is now done – ALL ARE NOW BLOCKED (which means I cannot read your posts, dummies) – and I shall get on with posting without giving such lesser lights the chance to bathe in the attention a response from my good self would provide. Message over.
    .

    • Charlie U.

      Unfortunately for you the record shows that old ball bags himself, John Swan, ran you off.

    • Giuseppe

      Welcome back.

      • Here’s Barley!

        Cheers mate.

        • Koninbeor

          I’ve been ignoring all of your posts because I thought it was another fake Barley, someone making fun of you. How have you been?

          • Here’s Barley!

            Imitation is the greatest form of flattery – or so they say, Koninbeor. (The Swan character you heard from would die a happy man if just one poster were to imitate him). I am doing fine thanks mate – and VERY long time no see. Good to hear from you again – so long after swapping interesting posts a many as we did.

    • John Swan

      Coward and creep.

      • Jody Hanna

        He’s beyond parody.

      • Koninbeor

        I must have missed your feud. Had no idea you guys couldn’t stand each other.

        • Jody Hanna

          Understatement.

          • Koninbeor

            Apparently so. I tend to show up in ebbs and flows so I’m not always up to speed with commenter interaction.

          • Here’s Barley!

            And, Jody too is one of the 5 I have to block, Koninbeor – albeit for a somewhat different reason. Ah, the drawback of carrying a big reputation (I cannot see what he said – but no doubt it was negative).

        • Here’s Barley!

          No feud, Koninbeeor (I noted who you were conversing with). I have said poster on Block’ – yet he trolls my avatar relentlessly in order to get himself noticed. Has done fanatically for nearly 2 years. I take it as a compliment – for all trolls troll those who can because they cannot. Pure envy. I get a lot of attention – and he doesn’t like it.

          As said, I can’t see what he says because I have him on block – but if you stick around you will note he follows me around anyway (I told him if he spent as much time learning about the sport as trolling me then perhaps he too would have a reputation as knowing the ins and outs of the sport as I do). Sad really. But it’s his choice.

  • Jody Hanna

    My five favourite fighters since I’ve been properly into boxing:
    Tommy Hearns
    Donald Curry
    Meldrick Taylor
    Mike Tyson
    Ray Leonard

    • lukas prikryl

      Prime Tyson maybe the most precious attraction ever.

      • Jody Hanna

        He was a shooting star, but he electrified the sport like few before and none since.

        • Dug Fisher

          And now very underrated in my opinion. If a few of his top opponents did enter the ring scared, then they obviously saw something worth being fearful of.
          Faced similar opposition to Holmes and was generally more dominant, if lacking the longevity.

      • Juan Manuel Valverde

        Oh he was something, made me a fan

    • Giuseppe

      Mine:
      Toney
      Eubank (sr!)
      Holyfield

      Tyson

      Pac

      late entrant: GGG

      • Here’s Barley!

        Love it when someone actually appreciates a warrior like the oft-maligned Eubank Sr.

        • Orca

          He would be on mine too. Very misunderstood. Hard as nails also.

          • Here’s Barley!

            That ‘big boulder of a head’ as Benn used to say.

        • Giuseppe

          ITV, saturday night, simply the best!

          • Here’s Barley!

            Jim Watt, Jim Rosenthal………Good old days.

          • Orca

            I can hear the theme tune right now. Really got me hyped up.

    • Charlie U.

      Good list, but have you liked anyone who had their prime post-1990?

      • Jody Hanna

        Yeah for sure, Cotto, Roy Jones, Morales, Oscar (as a fighter, not as a magazine owner), Gatti, Golovkin, Pacquiao and more.
        I guess my favourites came from the time I was most passionate about the sport when I was but a youth. Glory days.

        • lukas prikryl

          the gibe on Oscar too funny 😀

        • Charlie U.

          Yep. When we were younger and much less cynical about everything.

    • Dug Fisher

      All wonderful to watch. Strange coincidence that, apart from Hearns, the primes of all those guys were cut short, for varying reasons.

      I’m a little surprised Dougie included Norris in his list. Excellent skills, but a real bully and a hypocrite. He still claims the great Chavez ducked him with a straight face.

      • Juan Manuel Valverde

        Agree, Norris when he was in his prime was an a-hole in person. Me and my brother met him in and was not nice. Meanwhile Frankie Randall, was a gentleman.

        Now, years later we ran into Norris again and he was now much more humble and nice, not only that, he talked with us for a couple of hours. Very different man when the spotlight no longer was on him.

        • Dug Fisher

          I remember reading in an old Boxing Illustrated (still got it somewhere) how Norris confronted Chavez at some boxing convention in the early ‘90’s, squaring up to him in a threatening manner. There were several witnesses. If true, the far greater but much smaller, JC did not deserve that.

          Terry could be brilliant but was scared shitless by Julian Jackson, ie a top fighter more his own size, and would never have pursued that rematch for all the money in the world.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      Started watching boxing in 88 because of Mike Tyson (the guy from the video game is real!!)
      So that I’ve seen during their careers:
      1. Mike Tyson (first hate too)
      2. Julio Cesar Chavez (my idol)
      3. James Toney
      4. Erik Morales (first local HOF champ thar I loved)
      5. Gennady Golovkin (adopted mexican)

      Honorable Mentions: Julian Jackson, Evander Holyfield, Chiquita Gonzalez

      All time:

      1. Ali
      2. Leonard
      3. Jack Johnson
      4. Duran
      5. Foreman

      Losses that hurt the most

      RJones W12 James Toney (this one omg!)
      McClellan Ko Julian Jackson
      Douglas Ko Tyson
      De La Hoya KO Chavez
      Pacquiao KO Morales

      • Here’s Barley!

        JCC What a legend – and one who doesn’t seem to get mentioned/praised enougth today IMO. And Ali number 1 ATG ? Totally agree. Good stuff.

        • Juan Manuel Valverde

          Thanks my list is personal favorite fighters. Not who I think us the best

          • Here’s Barley!

            Gotcha. Who are your ATG top 5 ?

          • Juan Manuel Valverde

            Difficult to say not watching full fights or at the moment. Going by records, champs and some footage, these are who I think are the best ever:

            1.-Ray Robinson
            2.-Armstrong
            3.-Ali
            4.-Duran
            5.-Greb

            That I’ve seen and have way more info:

            1.-Duran
            2.-Leonard
            3.-Chavez
            4.-Pacquiao
            5.-Whitaker

            Most talented/athletic:

            1.-Roy Jones
            2.-Floyd
            3.-Pacquiao
            4.-Vasyl Lomachenko
            5.-Hector Camacho (in his prime he was unlike anything)

          • Here’s Barley!

            I have 4 of your ATG top 5 – just the orders different.
            1. Ali
            2. Ray Robinson
            3. Duran
            4. Holyfield (I realise many would think this one odd).
            5. Armstrong

            And Roy Jones the most talented/athletic I have ever seen all the way for me too – scandelous that the media regularly demotes his reputation/ranking way below that of their beloved B-Hop.

        • Dug Fisher

          Chavez – greatest Mexican fighter ever and one of the 10 greatest pound for pound, in my opinion.

          • Here’s Barley!

            Absolutely.

      • Orca

        Michael Carbajal? I was a fan but I know very little of who he was outside of the ring. The first Gonzalez fight is one of my all time favourites. Is that fight the only reason you disliked him?

        • Juan Manuel Valverde

          I hated him when he fought Gonzalez, he was like the biggest villain for me. Of course, right now I respect him, back then I was young and took things too personal (like plenty of young fans in these and other forums). I heard an interview with Dave Duenez and Gabe Montoya a few years back that almost brought me to tears. What a guy!

          • Orca

            Ah I see. I was the same when I was younger. I am glad that I’m not so emotionally invested in fighters anymore. I do still care though and it does hurt when my favourites lost, just not to the same degree. At least your guy Chiquita got revenge twice.

        • Jody Hanna

          I didnt like his hair style.

        • Mauro Hermida

          Carbajal and Tapia were two little men that I really liked watching. Carbajal could flat out crack. I remember watching him getting his ass handed to him by a young Arce. Carbajal was past it at this point. It was hard to see him losing round after round like that, then boom!, its over and he took Arce out.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      Jeff Fenech! That guy was something back then… He got beat by Azumah Nelson, great fights.

      • Jody Hanna

        He battered Nelson in their first fight, got robbed and never got over it, ruined him as a world class fighter, a force of nature.

    • Reggie Woodard

      (Ali is my all time and overall sports idol)
      1 Leonard(boyhood idol)
      2 Tyson
      3 Jones Jr
      4 ODLH
      5 Azumah NelsonMike McCallum

      I got hooked on the sport in the 70s watching the Foreman/Lyle fight with my mom and uncles.

      Became a fan of Carlos Palomino because of the Lite Beer commercials in the late 70s. Fan of Danny “Little Red” Lopez because of the name and headdress he wore into the ring.

      Via archival footage I like SSR, Dempsey, Armstrong, Pep, Johnson.

    • Koninbeor

      My earliest memory of boxing is watching Meldrick Taylor in the 1984 Olympic trials. I know I saw boxing before that, just don’t remember any of the fights.

      1. Roy Jones, Jr.
      2. Mike Tyson
      3. Meldrick Taylor
      4. Evander Holyfield
      5. Manny Packquiao

      “Pretty Boy” Floyd and Miguel Cotto are honorable mentions for me. “Money” Mayweather is probably my most reviled.

      Edit: The end-of-his-career Cotto is also one of my top reviled fighters. Odd that both of my honorable mentions had late careers I didn’t enjoy. Perhaps that’s why they didn’t make the top 5.

    • Chris Smith

      Since I’ve started watching Boxing (early to mid 90’s)

      Juan Manuel Marquez
      Felix Trinidad
      Vasyl Lomachenko
      Rafael Marquez
      Terence Crawford
      Kostya Tszyu

      It was too difficult to narrow down to 5 but these are the one’s I’ve rooted hardest for and gotten some of the greatest thrills from. Very honorable mentions for: Ricardo Lopez, Joe Calzaghe, James Toney, Evander Holyfield, Mark Johnson and others.

  • Jorge

    That was a good fight on Saturday night. A few times I thought Stevenson was going to get ko’d and a few times I thought Jack would not be able to sustain another body shot. That’s the drama that I like to see. Golden Boy has some good prospects… Watch out for Vergil Ortiz

    • Jody Hanna

      Agreed.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Crude as the fighters of old may appear today compared to modern boxers, two attributes most of them, including so called sluggers, possessed which we hardly noticed and gave them credit for are their footwork and balance. Good that Dougie made mention of about old head trainers insisting that those fundamentals should first be learned before anyone can put on gloves. Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman all exhibited very good balance and footwork despite being described as knockout seeking plodders. They only appeared such against opponents who had better footwork and balance as Billy Conn, Ezzard Charles and Muhammad Ali. Thanks for the info, Doug.

    • Tony Nightstick

      I have never heard Joe Louis described as a “knockout seeking plodder.” And I hope to never again. Except for Sugar Ray Robinson, the most beautiful fighting machine ever.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        I mean in his old age comeback.

        • Tony Nightstick

          Well, not even then.

      • Here’s Barley!

        Good post. The Louis ‘shuffle’ ensured the great man’s feet were always perfectly placed to deliver maximum power from every angle (NB: When Lennox Lewis obilterated Razor Ruddock and set Bowe a’ running – old Lou Duva came out and said he hadn’t seen any HW put together punches of that power and accuracy since the great Joe Louis himself. Praise for the ‘Brown Bomber’. And great praise for near-namesake Lewis too).
        .

        • Dug Fisher

          Although he wasn’t facing the same quality in competition as when he blew away Ruddock, I thought Lennox was far better balanced, and far more potent, the night he dispstched Frans Botha.
          My favourite Lewis highlight reel moment. Perfect 3 punch combination, opponent ends face first outside the ring lol.

          • Here’s Barley!

            Good point out. Lewis’s fists were like precision pistons when taking out Botha that night. A natural KO puncher if ever there was one – and all the punching fluidity, accuracy and technique the comparably powerful but so wasteful and inaccurate Wilder lacks.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      Agree, even though I love Michael Montero, he did a video where he suggested that boxers today are better than in the past. I was, like wait, have you seen the video? Have you seen their footwork? Activity, stamina? These guys were ripped, fighting 7-8 times a year, always in shape, always in condition, and fighting 15 rounds. these guys today, for all their hightech training can barely get to the 12th rounds without gassing. Imagine Canelo fighting more than 12 rounds against a guy like Hagler, wouldn’t survive past the 13th.

  • Charlie U.

    I give Adonis credit for showing heart in the fight but he was so clearly spent in the second half of the fight. Even he is now suggesting that maybe he should probably be fighting more than once a year. After the fight, Yvon Michel’s exact quote about Adonis was: “But we felt after the sixth round that Adonis was helpless after being unable to get the knockout.” The guy came in unprepared to go 12. Badou Jack deserved the win, just like he did against Degale.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    My favorite boxers when I first got hooked to boxing in my grade school days are Flash Elorde, Ruben Olivares, Carlos Monzon, Joe Frazier ( I was an Ali hater back then ) and Emile Griffith. I cried with my family when Elorde lost to Yoshiaki Numata ending his long reign as world champion. I was terribly sad and disappointed when Frazier got upset, stopped by George Foreman.

    My all time five favorite boxers are Flash Elorde, Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Carlos Monzon and Salvador Sanchez.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Adonis couldn’t lose this weekend, it was flag day on friday, Zoe weekend
    much respect to Badou he woke up second half of the fight

    Gary proved he can withstand a fiery opponent and find a way

    Golden Boy needs another superstar or good name at least thats bankable

    • D. Gambino

      I was impressed by the gas tank of Russell. I picked him to win over Diaz but didn’t expect him to throw that many punches after being out so long. Nearly 1000 punches thrown by Russell. Very impressive even if he was running on fumes at the end.

      Diaz got a valuable lesson and will be back.

  • philoe bedoe

    Great mailbag again Doug.
    The loses that hurt me the most.
    Both Lennox Lewis’s ko defeats:
    Benn’s losses to Collins and Watson:
    Honeyghan to Starling:
    Hamed to Barrera:
    Leonard to Norris:
    I guess you could put those five as my favourites as well…………

    • Here’s Barley!

      Great post. Those Lewis KO defeats were ALL down to Lewis himself. A champion who – when motivated and fully up for it – defeated scores of brutal punchers like Tyson, Bruno, Mercer, Tua and Morrison among others (and was barely stunned – let alone dropped or stopped – against any of those guys. Dodgy chin my ass).

      The great man was nigh impossible to stop or even hurt when fully motivated – yet those two largely self-inflicted KO losses have given a spiteful, bitter American media a stick by which to beat the peerless Lewis’s career/reputation with ever since.

      As for Benn, he was a superior fighter to Collins and we all know it. Hence those two losses when he was but a shattered, post McClellan shell of his previous self sit real uneasy with myself and many others.

      The Benn losses to Collins and Watson – extreme age/wear and tear on two corner retirements (v Collins) and the extreme fatigue of a young fighter rope-a-doped (v Watson) being the main factors – served to leave many with the opinion Benn was chinny.

      An erroneous opinion sttill widely held today. He was not. Nigel could be hurt – like most but the most durable. But KEEPING him hurt was well nigh impossible. Very similar to Larry Holmes in that actually.

      Note: The only time Benn ever lost due to his chin was on his feet to Eubank in a war.

      Hamed losing to Barrera was Naz losing to a great fighter whom he had the talent to have been greater than – a fighter Naseem would have taken apart had they both met circa 94/95 (as they nearly did).

      The beating the excellent Barrerra put on Hamed just served to illustrate to many of us OVER HERE how much Naseem had depreciated since that magnificent boxer-puncher we witnessed in the mid 90’s. Indeed, the once superb all-around-but-now-just-a-slugger Hamed had effectively swapped roles with a Barrera who back then was a mere puncher yet now was a superb all-around technician himself.

      Honyghan v Starling hurt (me and a mate bumbed into Lloyd doing roadwork in south London for that contest) – however I was one of few who always believed nullifier/sharp-shooter Starling was all wrong for the wild-swinging ‘Raggamuffin Man’. And so it proved.

      An incredible choice of ‘hurt’, Philoe. Losses that still echo down the years.
      .

      • philoe bedoe

        Explained perfectly.
        Starling was the first boxer who introduced me to the art of defensive boxing and how to break down a boxer slowly.
        As a 12 year old I became a fan of that style also.
        I was a big fan of his after that win…………….

        • Here’s Barley!

          Marlon was a really clever fighter, wasn’t he ?

    • Jeremy, UK

      Yep, those are the ones!!!

  • Jorge

    Chavez, Barrera, Mike Tyson, Terry Norris, Holyfield

  • Charlie U.

    Toughest losses for me as a fan:

    1) Rahman – Lewis 1
    2) Forrest – Mosely 1
    3) Pacquiao – Morales 2
    4) Clubber Lang – Rocky Balboa 1

    • Orca

      All of those hurt me too. I was shocked at how easily Forrest beat Shane that night. I really thought Mosley was going to put together a special reign. I was dreaming of a Trinidad Mosley fight for crying out loud.

      • Jody Hanna

        The perfect example of styles make fights.

      • Charlie U.

        Same here. I was a big Mosely fan and I went to that fight with some friends who were just casual sports fans. I talked about Mosely like he was going to be one of the ATG’s. When Mosely got tagged in the second, it was shocking. The rest of night didn’t get much better.

    • Left Hook2

      Balboa punked out..

      • Charlie U.

        True, but Mick had a heart attack.

    • Giuseppe

      That Lang loss was coming. Rocky was off beating FRENCH fighters and wrestlers for christsakes! He needed it to reset, bring some head movement and – ahem – “rhythm” into his game.

      • Charlie U.

        This post made me crack up. Especially the ahem and the quotations around the word rhythm. Nice.

  • Left Hook2

    Chavez. Norris. Benn. Tyson. RJJ. Toney. Nunn.
    Pain: Norris losing to Mulling. Nunn kayoed by Toney. Tyson-Douglas. RJJ-Tarver 2.. When the untouchables became touchable…
    Toney was just damn fun to watch when he was ‘on’…vs Prince Charles, Jirov, Littles…
    Jack deserved to not win. You can’t be inactive for 5 or 6 rounds and expect to win a decision. Especially on the road. He was great, but with judges only scoring 10-9 rounds, you can only hope for a draw if you give away 6 rounds and don’t score a knockdown. Kudos to both for an intense back-and-forth battle. I thought for sure Stevenson would wilt when it got tough..but he proved me wrong.
    Diaz showed some heart and grit vs Russell…and Russell reminded us of his skills. And remember Loma dominated him….

    • Giuseppe

      Pain for me: pac getting trucked by marquez, holyfield losing to valuev (i just thought he did so well on the night), bruno getting smashed to shit again by tyson, seeing toney in prizefighter 🙁

      • Reggie Woodard

        I had the pleasure of speaking to Holyfield not too long after the Valuev fight. I was like champ, you beat that giant handily. He just nodded and smiled like welp. Really chill and humble dude.

        • Giuseppe

          fantastic, how did you come to meet him?

          • Reggie Woodard

            Walking through MCcarran Airport(Las Vegas). We were getting on the escalator at the same time.

        • Dug Fisher

          I met Holyfield at a UK boxing function 4 or 5 years ago. He still looked the baddest dude on the planet.

          • Reggie Woodard

            He looked that way to me as well.

          • Here’s Barley!

            Absolute legend. My favourite fighter ever.And perefct guy for any bar room brawl (can’t say the same of Floyd on that one).

      • Dug Fisher

        Manny’s KO loss was heartbreaking in the sense that he looked to have finally figured Marquez out, despite getting dropped previously. Two great fighters, one great fight, probably my favourite of the decade actually.

      • Left Hook2

        Pac going down hurt…changed him as a fighter as well. There were no winners in Valuev-Holyfield…one of the most boring ring spectacles of all time…

      • Jim Parkinson

        My most painful boxing moments for me:
        – Holyfield getting knocked out by Bowe
        – Erik Morales getting steamrolled by Pacquiao in their third fight
        – Felix Trinidad getting shut down by Winky Wright

      • Here’s Barley!

        Manny getting flattened by Marquez was indeed far from pleasant to watch (for me).

    • Dug Fisher

      For a guy rarely considered to be ‘on’ Toney sure did amass quite a resume. I thought he beat Griffin both times and remember thinking the Tiberi decision (when he was clearly very ‘off’) wasn’t anywhere near as bad as many believed.

      Nunn, Johnson, McCallum three times, Barkley, Williams, Griffin, Jirov, Holyfield, spanning middle to heavyweight. That’s a stronger career than the generally higher regarded B-Hop.

      • Here’s Barley!

        So much stronger than B-Hop’s competition (even Nigel Benn’s-Barkley, McClellan, Eubank, DeWitt, Sanderline Williams, Watson……stronger than B-Hop’s oft-diminutive competition for me).

  • Frederick Braam

    My top 5:
    Mike Tyson – Absolutely ferocious in his prime, plus Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!
    Floyd Mayweather – I appreciated his defensive genius, hand speed, extremely high ring IQ, and his dedication to the craft (he never was out of shape, almost always walking around at fight weight)
    Vasyl Lomchenko – He does things I haven’t seen anyone else do
    Roy Jones, Jr. – Just an amazing fighter in his prime, hung around way too long.
    Gennady Golovkin – A very entertaining offensive fighter who shifts, pressures, has power in both hands, and is underrated defensively considering his extreme offensive focus

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    Since every close round where nothing happens has to go to Floyd, I gave the first round to Jack’s promoter. Too bad for him.

    So the first six rounds for me were 4-1-1 for Adonis and the last 6 were 4-2 for Jack.

    I’m sorry but based on rounds scored I had Adonis winning. The problem with the fight was that the rounds that Jack won seemed more convincing and he inflicted more damage. Yet at the end of the day the 10 point must system pretty much obligates you to score it 10-9.

    Yes my card was 115-114. As close as it gets. The first round, even though I scored it for Floys, if I had to score it for someone, I would give it to Superman Stevenson. Not impressed by anyone here. I think both fighters would lose to the top of the division right now.

    • Left Hook2

      Jack does a ton of bodywork, which is not counted by the judges unless it is an obvious shot-meaning clean sweeping hook or thumping right to the outside of the torso. Punches up the middle get absolutely zero credit. None. The only thing he could do is change his attack–more punches to the head to get the attention of the judges–but that may not be best for him and what he has ‘perfected’. It’s a shame.

    • philoe bedoe

      My thoughts exactly………….

    • Charlie U.

      Why do you keep saying you scored it for Floyd? It’s disrespectful to Badou Jack. The guy grinds in every fight, gives it his all, and seems like a good dude outside of the ring.

      • Juan Manuel Valverde

        Its a joke my friend. Chill!
        I scored the round even. I didn’t see anybody winning that round.

        • Charlie U.

          I like Jack. I wish he hadn’t brought Floyd into it after the fight. But it is very unusual that he keeps getting these draws. If judges were giving close rounds to Badou, he would have been on the winning end of those draws. Especially the Degale fight, a card in which Mayweather himself promoted.

      • Jody Hanna

        He was joking.

        • Charlie U.

          Meh. I thought jokes were supposed to be funny.

  • Dee Money

    Got really into boxing late 80s early 90s, top 5 favorites from that time on:

    1) Holyfield
    2) RJJ
    3) Finito Lopez
    4) GGG
    5) Mosley

    Hon Mentions: BHop, Young PBF, Manfredy, Pac, and about a dozen others.

    I could maybe make a top 5 least favorite of this time period, but it would mostly be guys who beat my favorites, and I am thinking LeftHook2 and I would share #1

    • Stephen M

      Manfredy was quite a character…

    • Left Hook2

      No doubt!

  • AngelMorningstar

    My five favorite?
    Marvin Hagler
    Robertro Duran
    Thomas hitman Hearns
    Mike Tyson
    JC Chavez

  • mikescapes

    Why am I the only one who enjoyed Thurman v Garcia? I thought they showed exquisite skills. I was most impressed by their defenses. Something wrong with a good defense? And I disagree with Dougie that these 2 guys don’t have sound foot work – if that’s what he meant. And punching, though not at the rate that the more bloodthirsty among us prefer, was accurate considering the defensive skills (footwork and upper body) both exhibited. For example, when Thurman moves laterally, and manages to punch off that movement, he can’t do it standing on his head.

    So go ahead, amuse yourselves and tell me what a whimp I am for enjoying such a boring fight.

    • philoe bedoe

      I’m with you man, it doesn’t have to be an all out brawl for me to enjoy it.
      I like good technical fights as well…………..

  • wow

    Five favorite’s
    Holyfield
    Rafael Marquez
    JMM
    ODLH
    Calzaghe

  • Mauro Hermida

    Both Jack and Stevenson looked average. Kovalev wont be having any nightmares of facing these guys anytime soon. What angered me more than anything was that you could see Stevenson was done after 6 and Jack still couldnt even put him down. Not impressed.

  • Autosmell

    1. GR jr – Jo JO. What did you spect? Ha ha ha ha!
    2, Jack – Steve. This is wassup how can you chose?
    3. At first I think Here’s Barley a troll but then I read bout Bhop. Welcome back dawg!
    4. Swan. Now that Barley back Swan aint sayin shit! Cat got your tong?
    5. Swan. Barley back and Swan quite as a church rat. Chirp chirp crickels!
    6. Where Sara fine azz?
    7. Most you sheeps think Swan and I is taight but let me fill you in on a Sucrets. I plan to go to his crib last friday so I can inner duce my Mr. T ring to his face. But I see Barley bich slap him all up in here. Thx Barley you save me a bus ride dawg.

    • Here’s Barley!

      What can you say ? The legend Autosmell (been trying to find your Twitter account since I had to open a new one). How you doing dawg ? (I knew that B-Hop post would out the truth. Lol).

    • Charlie U.

      Ask Barley about #6. I think he frightened her away.

