Tyson Fury-Sefer Seferi set for June 9 in Manchester

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face the unheralded Sefer Seferi over 10 rounds at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The unbeaten Fury will compete for the first time since dethroning long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. His unanimous decision victory was a sensation, but since that time Fury’s life has been plagued with failed drugs tests, mental health issues and, ultimately, a huge period of inactivity.

Now, having dropped almost 100 pounds in weight, an upbeat Fury is convinced he can get regain his prior form as well as the heavyweight championship.

“I can’t wait to get in there and prove that I’m a better fighter than I’ve ever been,” said Fury. “I’m coming into the prime of my career now and I’ve never felt better. I’m fitter, stronger and faster than the Fury of 2015.

“We’re just three weeks away from what is going to be a huge night for the city of Manchester. I’m delighted to be fighting at the iconic Manchester Arena for the first time in my career, and I’m promising the fans a special performance to thank them for their loyal support.”

Albania’s Seferi holds a record of 23 wins from 24 fights, with 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout. The 39-year-old puncher has campaigned predominantly at cruiserweight, but his lone defeat came against Manuel Charr in a 2016 heavyweight bout.

“This is going to be a hard fight for Fury,” said Seferi. “I’m very disciplined and always ready to take on everyone and anyone. This will not be an easy night for him.

“He is tall and strong but he won’t be ready for the pressure that I will bring on June 9. Two-and-a-half years out of the ring is a long time and nobody knows if he is still the same fighter that dethroned Wladimir Klitschko. I am going to seize this opportunity with both hands.”

Also on the card, Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs) bids to become a two-weight world titleholder when he meets American Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title.

Tickets for ‘He’s Back’ are available via the Manchester Arena on www.manchester-arena.com and Tel: 0844 847 8000. Tickets for this unmissable event start from just £40.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.