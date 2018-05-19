Sunday, May 20, 2018  |
Gary Russell outpoints Joseph Diaz, retains WBC featherweight title

by Doug Fischer

Gary Russell Jr. retained his WBC featherweight title for the third time with a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Joseph Diaz Jr. on Saturday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Russell (29-1, 17 knockouts), who won by scores of 117-111 (twice) and 115-113, was tested at times by the pressure and body shots his fellow southpaw was ultimately too fast, too busy and too ring savvy for the 25-year-old challenger.

Diaz (26-1, 14 KOs) was able to compete in the early rounds by countering to Russell’s body and punching around the Washington, D.C. native’s high guard with overhand lefts. However, the 29-year-old titleholder, who averaged close to 90 punches per round, took over the middle rounds by abandoning his attack plans and adopting a stick-and-move strategy. Diaz stopped punching as he followed Russell around the ring and the veteran fighter was able to handcuff the younger man with his blazing jab and combinations.

Diaz rallied in the final round, punishing Russell’s body and pushing him around the ring, but it wasn’t enough to overwhelm the hometown favorite and too late to make a difference in the scoring.

A full ringside report from Joseph Santoliquito will be posted later.

 

  • ceylon mooney

    great fight. i did expect more from diaz. second round showed us diaz good stuff. i saw real promisenthere, but naw… he looked good & had his moments, but i expected him to close the gap a lil the second half but it was the opposite. 115-113 was way too close. 117-111 seems legit. hope to see more diaz asap.

  • AngelMorningstar

    Diaz just didn’t throw. If he did like he did in round two he could of won.

