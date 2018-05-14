Bob Arum: ‘We may try Loma out on pay-per-view’

Photo by Top Rank

Bob Arum came on the Everlast “Talkbox” podcast this week, ahead of the Saturday night tango between Vasyl Lomachenko and Jorge Linares, and spoke on that MSG rumble. However, he offered up some news regarding other Top Rank goings on as well.

Arum, after telling us about his near miss with Marilyn Chambers, touched on the near future for Top Rank’s schedule, sharing that TR will be busy in June and July (Jose Ramirez tops a July 7 card, Regis Prograis headlines on July 14 and a July 30 card could feature Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz) and then they’ll do three events in August.

One tease I dug was his mention of a possible scrap for Zurdo Ramirez fairly soon. Jose Uzcategui and Zurdo will be on a parallel track, and then maybe collide.

“We’re not really gonna taper off until they start kicking the pigskin, because ESPN does so much college football,” said the Hall of Fame promoter.

As for the August slate, Arum said, “One might be on pay-per-view, the Loma fight, we may try Loma out on pay-per-view, maybe against Ray Beltran.”

So, that’s a new twist. Loma’s first time in the Garden big room, and then, probably, his entry into the pay-per-view view waters.

