Vasiliy Lomachenko survives knockdown, stops Jorge Linares in 10th to win lightweight championship

NEW YORK — This was an uncharted territory for Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The look on his face? One of surprise. Embarrassment, even.

Through 11 professional fights, Lomachenko was a tour de force, save for his second pro bout, when he brazenly challenged grizzled vet Orlando Salido for a title and was barely outpointed.

He picked up the moniker “No-Mas-Chenko” along the way. After all, the two-time Olympic gold medalist had stopped four consecutive fighters before he met Jorge Linares on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in the ESPN main event.

And now, Lomachenko (11-1, 9 knockouts) found himself on the seat of his pants, the result of a pinpoint Linares right hand. For the first time in his illustrious career, Lomachenko was knocked down. But he didn’t stay down. Of course he didn’t.

He collected himself, even if his pride was wounded, and soldiered on. Slowly but surely, Lomachenko regained his momentum with his excellent, head-bobbing pressure that confounded Linares all night in the ESPN main event.

And finally, in Round 10, Lomachenko connected with a bevy of shots, delivered in dizzying fashion, and when the left hand dug into Linares’ solar plexus, it was a wrap. Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) beat referee Ricky Gonzalez’s 10 count, but he couldn’t even stand erect, let alone fight anymore. Gonzalez waved it off at 2:08 of the frame, and Lomachenko picked up perhaps the most impressive victory of his career.

He was met with true adversity for the first time since he lost to Salido, and this time, he prospered. With the victory, Lomachenko picked up Linares’ RING/WBA lightweight championship, and became the quickest fighter ever to claim titles in three weight divisions.

