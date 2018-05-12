Sunday, May 13, 2018  |
News

Vasiliy Lomachenko survives knockdown, stops Jorge Linares in 10th to win lightweight championship

12
May
by Mike Coppinger

NEW YORK — This was an uncharted territory for Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The look on his face? One of surprise. Embarrassment, even.

Through 11 professional fights, Lomachenko was a tour de force, save for his second pro bout, when he brazenly challenged grizzled vet Orlando Salido for a title and was barely outpointed.

He picked up the moniker “No-Mas-Chenko” along the way. After all, the two-time Olympic gold medalist had stopped four consecutive fighters before he met Jorge Linares on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in the ESPN main event.

And now, Lomachenko (11-1, 9 knockouts) found himself on the seat of his pants, the result of a pinpoint Linares right hand. For the first time in his illustrious career, Lomachenko was knocked down. But he didn’t stay down. Of course he didn’t.

He collected himself, even if his pride was wounded, and soldiered on. Slowly but surely, Lomachenko regained his momentum with his excellent, head-bobbing pressure that confounded Linares all night in the ESPN main event.

And finally, in Round 10, Lomachenko connected with a bevy of shots, delivered in dizzying fashion, and when the left hand dug into Linares’ solar plexus, it was a wrap. Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) beat referee Ricky Gonzalez’s 10 count, but he couldn’t even stand erect, let alone fight anymore. Gonzalez waved it off at 2:08 of the frame, and Lomachenko picked up perhaps the most impressive victory of his career.

He was met with true adversity for the first time since he lost to Salido, and this time, he prospered. With the victory, Lomachenko picked up Linares’ RING/WBA lightweight championship, and became the quickest fighter ever to claim titles in three weight divisions.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger





  • Carlos

    Fucking bought off referee gives Nochinchenko the longest count in boxing history

    • ceylon mooney

      ah, he got up pretty
      quick

      • Carlos

        The count was pretty slow and i didnt see a single low blow

        • ceylon mooney

          what about the one to lomas left thigh?

          • chickenstock

            Uppercut to the knee!

    • Von Ervy Atienza

      Lomacheko got up quick dumbass so shut the fuck up

      • Carlos

        He took his time counting so he could clear his head shithead.

    • Julio

      What are you talking about? Loma sprung up immediately and was fine. It was more embarrassment than anything else.

      • Carlos

        How slow was the count so he could clear his head.

  • ceylon mooney

    liver not solar
    plexis

  • JV316

    great fight. i had linares up 2-3 pts at time of stoppage. got him with the liver shot. D. Gambino encouraged a wager on over at 9.5 rds but i didnt pull trigger, i think he called loma by 10th rd stoppage. good call DG!

    • ceylon mooney

      i had it tied

      • JV316

        that was clutch by loma

        • ceylon mooney

          huh?

          • JV316

            clutch performance, came up big when the pressure was highest in the 4th quarter

          • ceylon mooney

            ah ok

    • D. Gambino

      Thanks JV! Man you should’ve bet! LOL! Damn hindsight. It was a really good fight. I was impressed with Linares and Loma.

  • James ‘Bolo’ Gurr

    Linares really put it to him. I had it Loma up at the time of the knockout but not by much. Linares really showed he’s the real deal, especially those who gave him no chance. Great win for Loma though.

    • ceylon mooney

      that strait right was poetry, man

      • Julio

        He won’t get caught with that right hand again. Loma was pretty much having his way with Linares but got a little cute and paid the price for it.

        • James ‘Bolo’ Gurr

          I wouldn’t say all his own way. Linares landed a lot of shots, and banked some rounds. I had it pretty close (Loma slightly up). When Linares let the combos fly he was very effective.

          • Julio

            What I am saying is that the knockdown was key in the way the fight shifted momentum.

  • SaqibTehPoetical

    Can we all agree that boxing commentators on ESPN need to stop being cheerleaders and actually call the action as presented?

    I didn’t think it was possible for there to be an equivalent of a Sky Sports Matchroom circlejerk, but apparently there is!

    Great fight. Linares was no cakewalk, and Lomachenko is actually human. No matrix bullcrap. Who knew?

    I wonder where Linares will go from here. I don’t think anyone expected him to knock down Loma, much less make it a competitive fight. And I would’ve not protested a draw, but those cards seem a bit wavey…

    • chickenstock

      Rematch hopefully. Commentators awful.

    • James ‘Bolo’ Gurr

      what were the judges scores at the end?

      • WillieSmalls

        86-84, 84-86, 85-85.

    • WillieSmalls

      Commentators give the best blowjobs.

    • Julio

      I think Loma was controlling the action until the knockdown. After that there was a clear shift with Linares being more assertive with his offense and combinations while Lomachenko seemed to want to gather himself mentally. Once he saw blood, the tide turned again and Loma resumed his befuddling work on Linares.

    • ceylon mooney

      the cards went all three ways dont they?

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Hah! I knew this would be Lomie’s toughest fight to date.

  • WillieSmalls

    I had it even going into the 10th. Loma put together some lovely punches but he really doesn’t carry power at this weight or into the future for these bigger guys. Saying that, the body shot which ended it was timed to perfection. I also think the extra weight hindered Loma as his footwork really slowed down,

    Linares’ good bodywork could have played a major part in that. I think Mikey beats Loma at this stage, too many advantages in all areas but speed.

  • chickenstock

    Close fight, linares and loma seeing opportunities and taking em. No question about loma chin at this weight but I think garcia could ko him. Great punch by the smaller man. Would love to see rematch next.

  • booyahcah29

    I wish this fight could have happened a few years ago. I know impossible but Linares is no longer at his peak. He used to be able to throw dizzying combos not anymore, just ones and twos. Lomachenko though, didn’t have this issue. It helped him to be the fresher fighter. Now I wonder if he can have anywhere near this successful against Mikey.

  • Observer

    Very interesting. On the one side, Loma looked human tonight. Kudos to Linares. It was weird to see Linares’ arrow quick punches missing. But by round 9 I was thinking Loma can lose this pretty easily if he doesn’t do something drastic. Yet I didn’t expect Loma had the power to put Linares away with a single punch. Especially since the punch didn’t look like that much. Looking forward to seeing more of Loma at 135 – perhaps he wasn’t fully comfortable at the weight yet. Great win – I think this should put Loma on the top of the P4P list. To top this, Crawford would have to KO a top welterweight, Horn doesn’t count..

    • booyahcah29

      Linares is 32 and no longer at his peak. Its been ones and twos now for a couple of years.

  • Chris Stans

    This fight was everything I wanted it to be. Linares showed u guys were underestimating him and Loma should be on top of the p4p.

  • Andrew Clenaghan

    What next for Loma…other than a rematch with Linares, Mickey Garcia and Katie Taylor (and maybe Gervonta Davis?) are the only serious challengers that I see!

    • chickenstock

      Garcia hits very very hard. Though he is not as quick as linares. That’s a great fight to be made but arum will steer clear imo.

  • chickenstock

    Great fight. Wish it could have gone 15!

  • sege

    I had it even going into the 10th, the knockdown kept Jorge in the fight but Loma was generally a class above most of the time as expected. It seems there is no stopping this guy?! Even the knockdown he handled and recovered from perfectly…
    It was a brutal body shot that stopped Jorge. He looked winded. When a wimp like me is winded I’m totally incapacitated, and that’s what Jorge looked like. I’ve always assumed that boxers can actually push through it and stand and move about while being unable to breathe, does anyone know if that’s the case?
    Great fight anyway, and credit to both guys, Loma just keeps on doing the impossible, Jorge for doing better than many predicted.

  • YouCanCallMeSweet

    Great performance. Great test being knocked down and still winning the fight..let alone by one punch ko! Definitely would pay to see the winner of Garcia and Easter vs Lomachenko!

