Bob Arum says he wouldn’t want Adrien Broner to fight on his cards

NEW YORK — After drawing with Jessie Vargas last month in Brooklyn, Adrien Broner has set his sights on Timothy Bradley, a two-division titleholder who hasn’t fought in more than two years.

Using a degree of vulgarity and absence of punctuation that accompanies most of his missives, Broner posted the following challenge on Instagram: “Timothy Bradley bring yo bitch ass back and get this ass whooping pussy meet me at 144.”

Bob Arum, who had promoted Bradley for the final nine fights of his career, finds the idea of calling out a fighter who has now transitioned into a post-fighting career as a commentator on ESPN ridiculous.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with Adrien Broner. Timothy Bradley has a multi-year deal with ESPN where he’s a commentator,” said Arum on Thursday at the press conference for the Jorge Linares-Vasiliy Lomachenko fight, which takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

“You don’t see people in football calling out Troy Aikman to come back and play quarterback, or be calling out Jason Witten to come back to being a tight end. For a guy to segue from the sport to be a full-time commentator for a network like ESPN is a great achievement. Everybody wants to reach that, because you know as an athlete you can’t keep performing. So the idea of calling out Timothy Bradley … why doesn’t he call out Hagler or Leonard?”

If such a fight was ever to take place, it wouldn’t take place on a Top Rank card, adds the company’s founder and CEO. Arum took particular offense to Broner verbally assailing Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe at the pre-fight press conference in Brooklyn, calling his own promoter a “bitch ass n—a” and asserting that Ellerbe wanted to see him lose.

“Forget about (Broner’s) performance or non-performance. I’m not willing to put him on a program of mine because of his language and his demeanor in the promotion. The way he insulted Leonard Ellerbe was uncalled for; it was horrible to use language like that. I don’t want any part of him,” said Arum

“Some people think it’s cute and maybe it does good ratings, but not for me.”