Sunday, May 06, 2018
News

Gennady Golovkin blasts Vanes Martirosyan in two rounds





05
May
by Doug Fischer

CARSON, Calif. – Vanes Martirosyan entered his unexpected shot at unified middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin with an attitude of defiance and the late-replacement challenger paid the price after having his moments in the opening round of the HBO-televised match on Saturday from StubHub Center.

Martirosyan, a former two-time junior middleweight title challenger who hadn’t fought in two years, jumped at the opportunity to take on Golovkin (37-0-1, 34 knockouts) when GGG’s anticipated rematch with Canelo Alvarez, originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on May 5, was scrapped after the Mexican star was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for testing positive for clenbuterol.

The Armenian-American, who represented the U.S. in the 2004 Olympics (the same Games where Golovkin won a silver medal for Kazakhstan), had never been stopped or dominated in a professional match and he wasn’t intimidated by GGG or the unbeaten middleweight’s reputation. His confidence in his experience and boxing ability showed during the first round. Martirosyan (36-4-1, 21 KOs) kept his composure under Golovkin’s stiff jab and pressure and he was able to get off with clean power punches, including a straight right-left hook combination that caused GGG to stumble back in the final seconds of the opening round.

That brief success appeared to piss off Golovkin, who stormed out of this corner for Round 2 with seek-and-destroy clearly on his mind. Golovkin quickly backed Martirosyan to the ropes where he uncorked a massive uppercut that the challenger amazingly took. However, that ability to absorb punishment was not a good thing because Golovkin kept at it – landed right cross, then the hook, then a hard jab, then monster hook, followed by frightening right, which finally – thankfully – sent Martirosyan toward the canvas (but GGG managed to get a swiping right in before he hit the canvas).

Photo by German Villasenor

It was brutal, but it’s just business for Golovkin.

“It feels great to get the knockout,” Golovkin said during his post-fight interview. “Vanes is a very good fighter and he caught me a few times in the first round. In the second round I was all business.”

Martirosyan doesn’t impress easy, but he was impressed with Golovkin’s power.

“It was like being hit by a train,” he said. “It wasn’t one punch, but all of his punches. It was the hardest I’ve ever been hit.”

Alvarez’s six-month suspension (which was backdated to the month of his first positive test) will end in August, making it possible for the top two middleweights (and two of the biggest draws in boxing) to tango in September. HBO’s Max Kellerman had to ask Golovkin if he was into the rematch given all the bad blood that flowed during the tense four weeks between the announcement of Canelo’s positive tests and his forced withdrawal from the rematch.

Photo by German Villasenor

“Absolutely,” Golovkin answered. “If he’s ready, I’m ready.”

Hey, he might hate Canelo’s guts, but he’s not going to say no to making $20 million in one night. Golovkin may have made $1 million vs. Martirosyan. Maybe a little less. But this fight was not about money, it was about activity and positioning for the rest of the year. Golovkin, who recently turned 36, did not want to get stale waiting for another fight late in the summer, and he certainly didn’t want to wait until September in hopes of getting the Canelo rematch. Being inactive for an entire year was not an option.

By fighting on May 5, Golovkin positioned himself for three fights in 2018. Ideally, bout No. 2 would be the Canelo rematch, and then there is talk of him facing “regular” WBA beltholder Ryota Murata in Tokyo in late December. However, if the lucrative rematch/grudge match isn’t made (which is possible given the levels of animosity between Team GGG and Team Canelo), there are other worthy challengers — all of whom are sanctioning body mandatories — for Golovkin: Jermall Charlo (WBC), Daniel Jacobs (WBA), Sergiy Derveyanchenko (IBF).

Golovkin told Kellerman that he doesn’t care who he fights next.

“I have a lot of belts,” he said. “I’ve been champion for the last nine years. I challenge everyone in the division to come and get my belts. Let’s clean out the division.”





  • Dee Money

    Kinda surprised it took this long to post a story that probably could have (save for the round) been written a few weeks ago.

    • I’m slow.

      • Dee Money

        I’m just busting your chops, more of a comment on the outcome of the fight

        • I honestly thought Vanes would last longer, but GGG was a man on a mission

          • Mitchell Nelms

            That was an impressive finish. He was headhunting again, not much bodywork, if at all. Also, he was off balance at the end of round one, he got caught flush. What’s going on with him?

          • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

            He old.

          • Mike Prado

            From the opening bell he looked determined to get the stoppage. Martirosyan’s success at the end of the first round didn’t help. In the corner Abel Sanchez said something to the effect of, “Stop going for the one shot, establish the pace with your jab.” Golovkin nodded along, but the bell rang and he went straight at him again.

            It reminded me of his fight with Brook. I think he was just trying too hard and fighting pissed off. In the first round (with Vanes) he missed at least one huge sweeping hook and was off balance.

            Pretending Vanes was Canelo, probably.

          • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

            #MeToo I thought Vanes was gonna run around and pot shot GGG. I was even going to give Vanes a slight chance to pull off an upset if he was going to do the Lara thing.

          • Mike Prado

            That look on his face while administering the final blows said it all.

  • RolaNdo Sario

    charlo has to be next or bjs

    • Dee Money

      I think Derveyanchenko, fulfill the IBF mandatory which was next in line.

  • Chris Wallace

    “That brief success appeared to piss off Golovkin…” Gotta love Fisch.

  • LOMATARD
    • Jamil Salvo

      smells like clenbuterol

  • ciobanu catalin

    That last says it all #trurth

  • Arjay Cee

    “I challenge everyone in the division to come and get my belts…”

    First, though, let me the Ring P4P #1 blast out the brains of this small retired journeyman as I lick my lips in anticipation of a big Canelo payday.

    Shameful matchmaking and strange to report on it as if it was a fair or plausible fight. Boxing at its most cynical.

  • Jamil Salvo

    Martirosyan’s style is too awkward. He’s pouncing all the time

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      He thinks he’s a lion, OK? Didn’t you notice his tattoo?

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    I told y’all this fight no good! Do you feel like schmucks now?

  • Gian Torres

    If GGG doesn’t fight Canelo next I guarantee you he won’t fight Jacobs.

    • Gian Torres

      And now we know GGG didn’t get old before Jacobs, he’s just a bum killer.

  • ozzy

    Does GGG not care about collecting all the belts now? He seems to have gone rather quiet about facing BJS lately. That’s a fight that would attract a huge gate in the UK and, while not generating the cash he can get from a Canelo fight, he’d still get a very good pay day and it would get him the full set of belts when/if he won.

    • philoe bedoe

      Funny how he was calling out Billie Joe when he was injured and out of shape………..

