Gilberto Ramirez to defend title against Roamer Alexis Angulo on June 30 in OKC

Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Promotions











Gilberto Ramirez is set for another title defense, and once again, it’s an uninspiring matchup.

“Zurdo” will put his 168-pound belt on the line against Roamer Alexis Angulo on June 30 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was announced Tuesday. ESPN will televise the super middleweight title fight, with Alex Saucedo pitted against Lenny Zappavigna in the other TV fight.

“I want to prove that I’m the best fighter in the division,” said Ramirez, THE RING’s No. 2 super middleweight. “I’m willing to leave everything in the ring to defend my title.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the Mexicans and all the Latinos who reside in Oklahoma, I would like many of them to be present in the arena. That would motivate me even more. I’ll be waiting for you guys on June 30.”

Ramirez (37-0, 25 knockouts) rolled over Habib Ahmed in February (sixth-round stoppage) in his fourth title fight. Now, the 26-year-old Mexican faces a similar caliber foe. Like Ahmed, Angulo hails from another continent, and while undefeated, has never faced an opponent of note and is completely unknown in the U.S.

The 34-year-old Colombian has no problem traveling, though. Angulo (23-0, 20 KOs) won fights in Turkey, Mexico, Germany, Dominican Republic and the United States, where he’ll return for his first crack at a world title.

“We are looking forward to a great event in Oklahoma City. Zurdo Ramirez is always in great fights, and Angulo will give him a real battle,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, founder and CEO of Top Rank. “It’s also with great pride that we were able to put in Oklahoma City native Alex Saucedo against a world-class fighter like Lenny Zappavigna.”

Ramirez is ready for the best the division has to offer, he proved as much when he turned back Jesse Hart in September. Now, he just needs the proper opponent to tangle with.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger