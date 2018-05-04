Friday, May 04, 2018  |
Best I Faced: Lennox Lewis

by Tom Gray

Note: This feature originally appeared in the September 2015 issue of THE RING Magazine.

Lennox Lewis was only the third heavyweight champion to defeat every opponent he ever faced – including rematches against those who beat him – and the last man to be considered the undisputed king of the glamor division.

The 6-foot-5 colossus – and chess wizard – strategically decimated a heavyweight landscape populated by top opposition and, in a world of blood and guts, stood relatively unblemished on a throne that he always proclaimed was his destiny.

A brilliant amateur career culminated in a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and, despite representing his adopted country of Canada in the unpaid ranks, Lewis elected to turn professional in his native England in 1989.

The hard-hitting Londoner put together a string of eye-catching wins but the breakout moment was a spectacular second-round stoppage of Donovan “Razor” Ruddock in October 1992, which made Lewis the mandatory challenger for the WBC title.

Undisputed champion Riddick Bowe, who lost to Lewis in the Olympic super heavyweight final, was ordered to fulfill the mandatory defense but responded by distastefully dumping the belt in a trash can before a throng of assembled media.

Lewis was upgraded to WBC titleholder by default and he defended the belt three times, but his own luck was about to run out.

A shocking second-round loss to Oliver McCall in September 1994 was a major setback but it did result in the crucial intervention of Emanuel Steward. The legendary Detroit coach, who had orchestrated Lewis’ downfall in McCall’s corner, was keen to work with the Englishman and iron out basic flaws. Lewis became almost unbeatable under Steward’s guidance. His balance improved, his combinations were crisper and an omnipresent left jab altered the features of contender after contender.

Lewis reclaimed the WBC title with a revenge win over McCall in 1997 and unified the crown in his second fight against Evander Holyfield nearly three years later. Their first bout was declared a draw, although the consensus was that Lewis had won with room to spare.

In November 2001, Lewis began his third world-title reign when he avenged a fifth-round knockout defeat to Hasim Rahman by poleaxing the American with a right in the fourth. He was now at his peak and closed out a glorious career with lucrative victories over Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko.

Since his retirement, in 2004, the great ex-champion has focused much of his attention on family. He has four children with his wife, Violet. The business side of boxing, which Lewis often referred to as “politricks,” never appealed to him and he is staying clear.

“I promote youth but keep away from the cloak-and-dagger stuff which exists in the pro game,” said Lewis, who endured highly publicized legal disputes with promoters Don King and Panos Eliades.

“I spend a lot of my time in Jamaica doing charity work and I also like helping the kids when it comes to boxing.”

A profoundly content Lewis agreed to speak to THE RING about the best fighters he faced in 10 key categories.

BEST SKILLS
Evander Holyfield: Evander was very talented, although I was disappointed that he used his head as a punch in those fights. The word was that he was the greatest heavyweight of our era but nobody could say that until he fought Lennox Lewis. In the first fight he was overconfident, singing during his ring walk, so I went after him and he was shocked to get that draw. Second time around he knew what to expect so it was a tougher fight but I still won comfortably.

BEST JAB
Razor Ruddock: Ruddock had a good jab before he hit the canvas.

BEST DEFENSE
Holyfield: Holyfield had excellent variety to his defense. He could cross his arms like George Foreman but he was also well schooled in the traditional type of defense you get taught in the amateurs. Evander presented a real challenge and I had to put in a lot of effort to break through. I couldn’t just land one or two shots and be content; it had to be threes, fours and fives.

BEST CHIN
Oliver McCall: There is no doubt. He was Mike Tyson’s sparring partner for years and had “cracking” reflexes.

BEST PUNCHER
Shannon Briggs: He lacked endurance but Briggs certainly knew how to put his bodyweight behind a punch. Unfortunately for him you need the full package when you face me so power isn’t enough. Fans may expect me to say McCall or Hasim Rahman for punching power but I basically set myself up against both of them.

FASTEST HANDS
Briggs: I was surprised by Briggs’ hand speed. He was able to close the gap very quickly and that allowed him to get off the big punches. Sometimes you don’t realize how quick someone is until you’re in there.

FASTEST FEET
Zeljko Mavrovic: I had to break him down by cutting off the ring. Mavrovic moved well but he was in survival mode from the moment the fight started.

SMARTEST
Vitali Klitschko: Vitali used his awkwardness to good effect. Everyone said that I should have fought him again but he was just icing on my retirement cake. I took him on at short notice and despite being mentally ready, my physical preparation wasn’t ideal. I beat him at my worst so there was no need for a rematch. He definitely experienced the uppercuts.

STRONGEST
Hasim Rahman: Rahman was very strong in the first fight and then he landed a lucky punch. People say that there’s no such thing as a lucky punch but it’s a punch thrown “one time.” In the rematch he couldn’t get near me so I don’t know how strong he was that night.

BEST OVERALL
Holyfield: Holyfield was the best opponent I faced in my career.


Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • Left Hook2

    That punch on Rahman might be the hardest I have ever witnessed. Lennox is certainly one of the best of all time. In his post-Rahman tenure, he could have beaten any heavy ever.

  • philoe bedoe

    Another very good article in the series.
    Lennox had a brilliant career and broke the American stronghold on the heavyweight division……………

    • Jeremy, UK

      Indeed he did! If you list the top heavyweights since, probably Wilder is the only American who would make the top 15!

  • Serving Soldier

    Lennox Lewis, the best of his generation…..period!

    A gentlemen to boot.

  • Jeremy, UK

    Another of my all time favourites! Never ducked a challenge and his mental toughness was his biggest asset. He was never intimidated by anyone.

  • Mauro Hermida

    Even during a best I face article he still comes off as a cocky ass. Jeez dude, show a little respect for your opponents. Rahman didn’t land a lucky punch and the second Holy fight was really close. Not to mention Holyfield was past it in both fights. Its like he still has a chip on his shoulder. I had to laugh at the Vitali excuses. Dude, people recognize you as an excellent heavyweight, you don’t need to lower your level when talking about your opponents and come off as a crybaby.

    • Jeremy, UK

      I think you would call it single mindedness and professional pride. It is a feature of all the Best I Ever Faced series. The 2nd Holyfield fight was close and I agree Rahman did not land a lucky punch. He was lucky that Lewis did not prepare properly. The only 2 fights Lewis ever lost were both down to him rather than his opponent, but he put both those right in rematches when he took the challenge seriously.

  • LOMATARD

    That Vitali Klit fight… both men exchanging thudding blows. Vitali is winning tho until that nasty cuts

    that was a great fight

      that was a great fight

  • ozzy

    It’s such a shame that FBI favourite “Evan Fields” was the best opponent that Lennox was able to fight during his time. I think Lennox’s career needed a physically bigger and better opponent for him to battle with in order to solidify his position as one of the best heavyweights of the modern era. Riddick Bowe would have fit the bill perfectly, he seemed to have the size and talent but didn’t have the psychological steel required to face Lennox. IMO a couple of great Bowe-Lewis fights/wins, maybe even a trilogy, would have made for a much more impressive legacy.

    BTW Lennox complained about Holyfield using his head but he did that to everyone and rarely got warned by the referee. Tyson took things into his own hands in both of their fights however when he faced the hearing no real consideration was given to the slack performances of refs Mitch Halpern & Mills Lane.

