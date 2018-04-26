Former world title challenger Denis Shafikov returns May 22 in Hollywood

Denis Shafikov will return to action on May 22, promoter Tom Loeffler has told RingTV.com. The Russia-born southpaw will fight in a 10-round bout at The Avalon in Hollywood, California.

Shafikov will headline the second “Hollywood Fight Nights” card to be promoted by 360 Promotions. The first card took place in March when unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin knocked out Luis Eduardo Florez in four.

“We wanted to come back right away after the success of the first show in Hollywood,” said Loeffler. “The response from the fans in attendance and on RingTV.com was tremendous. We want to continue putting on shows every two months.”

Shafikov (38-4-1, 20 knockouts) has not fought since losing a 10-round split decision to junior lightweight contender Rene Alvarado on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old veteran has also dropped decisions to Rances Barthelemy and reigning IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter Jr.

Now residing in Big Bear Lake, where he is trained by Abel Sanchez, Shafikov has posted recent victories over Jamel Herring and feared puncher Richard Commey.

No word yet if Shafikov will continue to fight at 130 pounds or move back up to the lightweight division.

