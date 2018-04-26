Thursday, April 26, 2018  |
Subscribe
Win A Signed Glove
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Josh Taylor-Viktor Postol set for June 23 in Glasgow

Taylor (left) and Postol.




26
Apr
by Tom Gray

In what is undoubtedly the toughest test of his career to date, Scotland’s Josh Taylor will face former WBC junior welterweight titleholder Viktor Postol at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 23.

Taylor, who is rated No. 7 by THE RING at 140 pounds, has been on excellent form ahead of this final eliminator for the WBC title. After a breakthrough victory over bitter rival Ohara Davies last July, the quick-fisted southpaw became the first fighter to knock out former lightweight titleholder Miguel Vazquez in November.

“I can’t wait to get back under those lights,” said Taylor (12-0, 11 knockouts), who is coming off a third-round stoppage of late-replacement Winston Campos in March. “This is definitely my toughest opponent to date, and Viktor Postol should be the perfect test for me at this stage of my career. He’s taken on and beaten some of the best fighters in the world, and I know he’ll be coming here with the hope of spoiling the party.

“To know I’ll be in line for a world title shot if I get the win has really put the fire in my belly, and you can expect to see the best Josh Taylor. The support in Scotland is always phenomenal, and I can’t wait to make it another night to remember for everyone involved.”

The 34-year-old Postol, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING, is a seasoned and skilled operator. The Los Angeles-based Ukrainian has only lost once in 30 outings and that was to two-weight world champion, and pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford.

“I am very happy to fight in this final eliminator,” said Postol. “Taylor is a tough opponent and he had a good amateur career. He is a hard puncher, as you can see from his pro record, and he changes stances throughout his fights. I will need to be sharp.

“The win in this fight against Josh Taylor will help me to approach my goal of becoming world champion once again. Taylor is a worthy opponent and I am fully focused on this fight. Let the best man win.”

Promoter Barry McGuigan said, “Both men are fresh, full of desire and ready to put it all on the line. This should be a cracker.”

TICKETS FOR TAYLOR vs POSTOL ARE ON SALE FROM 10 A.M. ON FRIDAY APRIL 25th – PRICED £40, £60, £80 AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND ARE AVAILABLE FROM TICKETMASTER TEL: 0844 844 0444.

Information courtesy of a press release by Cyclone Promotions

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

 

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

  • Wayne

    Heh excited to see how Josh Taylor handles this style of match up that Postol will bring
    Should be a good scrap

  • philoe bedoe

    This is a big test for Taylor, but it is against another rangy boxer( Vasquez, Ohara Davis.
    His style suits tall boxers who fight at range…………..

    • Randall Bannister

      Taylor was definitely the bigger man against Davies, by at least two inches.

  • Niall Burns

    Good to see Taylor being moved fast. I favour him against Postol.

  • Randall Bannister

    I want Josh Taylor to win but I think this is a step too far too soon. I understand he wants to prove himself but he’s only won the British title. He needs to learn the pro game and he should be taking the traditional, British, Commonwealth, European route rather than rolling the dice big time with Postol. Yes he was a sterling amateur but Lomachenko he is not.

  • John Newman

    This is really tough matchmaking for Taylor. There are belt holders at 140 that would be easier fights than Postol. It’s a fantastic matchup, but I hope the kid’s team doesn’t regret it.

    • D. Gambino

      I disagree here John. I feel this is the perfect match up for Taylor at the right time. Postol is on the downward side but still carries a name. Postol is a decent threat for Taylor but not a big threat to win. I like Taylor to stop Postol in the mid-to-late rounds in this one.

  • Jim Allcorn

    I’ve always been fascinated by fighters like Taylor who’ve been on a career fast track since day one. If he gets past Postol he should be prepared for a world title opportunity.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.