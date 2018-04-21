Sunday, April 22, 2018  |
Entertaining Adrien Broner-Jessie Vargas brawl ends in majority draw

Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas fought each other to a hotly contested majority draw. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing
21
Apr
by Ryan Songalia

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After 12 rounds of an entertaining battle, Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas had to settle for a majority draw Saturday at Barclays Center.

One judge had the fight 115-113 for Broner, which was overruled by 114-114 verdicts on the other two.

It was not the verdict that either man would have wanted, but it was probably the appropriate decision given the close action which was at times difficult to separate.

“F–k all that, I beat him,” a contentious Broner (33-3-1, 24 knockouts) said after the fight, getting in Vargas’ face to declare that he beat him “like he got suspended from school.”

Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

“I was connecting with right hands. I got warmed up in the early portion of the fight before taking over,” said Broner, who worked with trainer Kevin Cunningham for the first time after dismissing Mike Stafford.

“I would love to fight Vargas again but let’s go back to my town to do it.”

Punch stats showed that Vargas was the busier of the two, throwing 839 punches to Broner’s 507, while landing slightly more at 203 to 194.

Vargas (28-2-1, 10 KOs) himself was working with a new coach, Mike McCallum, says he was bothered by the swelling under his left eye, which then opened into a cut in the championship rounds.

Vargas naturally disagreed with Broner’s assessment of the fight.

Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

“I thought I won the fight. At the end of the day I can’t argue because I was fighting on the inside of the ring so I don’t know what you saw from the outside. I was landing clean blows,” said Vargas.

The fight had been overshadowed by reports of Broner’s beef with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, but all of that was forgotten by the time he made his way to the ring with rap star and constant companion Rick Ross, electrifying the crowd of a reported 13,964 on hand.

After a do-nothing first round, Vargas took over in the second, burying Broner in activity and landing several shots upstairs and downstairs. Vargas’ body work, likely inspired by his “bodysnatching” trainer, was consistent throughout, but was matched, and in spots, surpassed by Broner’s own body punching.

Broner began to take over the fight late in the ninth round, when a volley of blows, capped off by a left uppercut which rocked Vargas’ head back, brought the crowd to its feet. Broner finished the tenth like that as well but didn’t do much in the eleventh and twelve rounds to separate the two.





  • ceylon mooney

    that draw was generous to broner. i gave vargas the first 6 rounds but almost scored one of em a draw. scored the last round a
    draw.

    broner def had his moments, and when he actually did something it looked damn good, but the judges gave every close round to broner.

    • Julio

      Broner was certainly the more talented of the two. But he simply can’t handle aggressive fighters well, is easy to hit, and don’t have the power to earn their respect.

      • ceylon mooney

        well, it would help if he tried to win, but thats some mental shit there.

        he cant handle the pressure of winning. every competitive matchup he chokes or underperforms. the only time
        he stepped up and won was malignaggi, and he was supposed to have totally outclassed him.

        • Julio

          We all know that this dude is a headcase. Still, is not like guys are laying down. They take it to him and Broner just cant’/won’t find another gear.

          • ceylon mooney

            no, but he wont hit back. if someone near his level fights he dont fight back. put him in a competitive situation and…broner disappears. thats what i mean by he chokes.

          • Jayo2.0

            Yeah, Broner is not choking. That’s literally the best he can do.

  • Chris Stans

    I had Vargas up but many rounds were close so I won’t complain. I’m just in awe at the fact that ‘serious AB’ is a real thing.

    • ceylon mooney

      some very close rounds

    • Julio

      I scored it a draw. I didn’t quite see enough separation between the two to give it to either guy.

  • Mike M.

    114-113 Broner is acceptable. So is a draw. Vargas only won rounds on volume and some nice jabbing early, if I didn’t have to score the fight I’d say Broner beat his ass.

    • Julio

      Broner landed the more eye catching, head snapping shots, but Vargas hit admirably to the body and also scored to the head with enough frequency. I think the verdict is fair. Neither guy truly imposed himself over the other.

  • lukas prikryl

    I don’t know about the rounds, but overaly Broner looked stronger, he had harder punches and landed more of those.

    • ceylon mooney

      the few times he landed it looked better.

      • lukas prikryl

        You’re right, the volume wasn’t quite there.

  • Dee Money

    I’ve said it before, the minute Jessie Vargas retires I hope he gets into broadcasting. Its refreshing to listen to a fighter who can be lucid and intellegent in his comments.

    Granted, the way media outlets are they tend to chase down the bombastic over the top people (and thats who most people tend to listen to). But for my money I would love to have a guy like Vargas involved in covering boxing.

  • KillaBlu

    I’m OK with the draw, personally though Vargas got it by a round but hey, not going to complain about it after a great fight like that. What I will complain about is Broners attitude, seriously he needs to learn how to shut the fuck up. I was ready to praise him and Vargas after the fight but he didn’t even waist a second to make me hate him again when he started spewing all the bullshit after the fight. Seriously, I want to like Broner but he presents himself as the most unlikeable asshole in boxing.

    • Jayo2.0

      Lol. Unfortunately, I have to agree.

    • Dee Money

      I believe it was all an act, I was thinking that he said something to Vargas right after they announced the draw (before Jim Gray spoke to them) letting him know he was gonna be the villain post fight.

      Its that WWE draw some heat mentality.

  • ceylon mooney

    those punch stats make no sense–were rhey not counting body shots? this is the second or third fight ive seen recently where the stats dont jive.

  • Jayo2.0

    I was pulling for Broner, but I had it 8-4 for Vargas. Broner took a beating for most of the fight and showed good heart/chin. At least he made it closer starting in the middle rounds.

    I disagree that he underachieves or chokes. I think he has no ‘next gear’ and he’s trying his best. He’s just not great at throwing combos consistently. His management has done a poor job guiding his career. He’s being matched against the worst possible styles for him.

    Wish he would show some class postfight and stop making black folks look bad.

