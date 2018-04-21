Broner-Vargas undercard: Fabian Maidana, Heather Hardy, Rau’shee Warren earn wins

NEW YORK – Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of Marcos “Chino” Maidana, made his return to an American ring Saturday after four straight fights in South America, finishing Justin Savi after the third round on the Adrien Broner-Jessie Vargas undercard at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 25-year-old Maidana (15-0, 11 knockouts) of Buenos Aires, Argentina showed that, while he may not have the one-punch pop of his brother, he has quicker hands and snappier combinations, lighting up Savi (31-16-2, 21 KOs) with uppercuts and hooks before scoring the fight’s only knockdown with a right hand in the third.

Savi walked back to his corner on wobbly knees, and his corner made the compassionate decision to not allow him out for the next round of the scheduled six-rounder.

Welterweight Fabian Maidana (15-0, 11 KOs), brother of Marcos Maidana, stops Justin Savi (31-16-2, 21 KOs) at the end of the third #BronerVargas pic.twitter.com/tz5sHNM8wz — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 21, 2018

Heather Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs), the Brooklyn-based women’s featherweight coming off a three-fight dalliance with mixed martial arts, had a tough night against Mexico’s Iranda Paola Torres, winning a unanimous decision by scores of 79-73 and 78-74 on two cards, which does not tell the story of how close the bout was.

Hardy, who had gone 2-1 over nine months with the Bellator MMA promotion, played the role of boxer while Torres (12-3-1, 5 KOs) never stopped coming over eight rounds.

Hardy’s promoter Lou DiBella says he’d like, “in a perfect world”, to have Hardy back in the ring in four months, and to begin angling for a world title fight, but acknowledged that Hardy did not look sharp in part due to her switching between training for the boxing and MMA disciplines

“Heather usually pops the jab more, works behind the jab, there were times today that I thought she needed to get the rust off,” said DiBella.

“She’s at home and she’s popular and that was a close fight. The fight might have been different if it was some place else.”

Gary Antuanne Russell (5-0, 5 KOs) continued his stoppage streak after Andrew Rodgers (4-3-1, 2 KOs) remained in his corner following the third round. Russell, the younger brother of WBC featherweight titleholder Gary Russell Jr., represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics.

In the final fight before the main card began, former WBA bantamweight titleholder Rau’Shee Warren (16-2, 4 KOs) won his second straight fight since stepping down to the junior bantamweight division, picking apart Dominican fighter Juan Gabriel Medina (10-3, 9 KOs) to an eight-round unanimous decision.

All three scorecards were 80-72 for Warren, who is rated in the top ten by the IBF (no. 2), WBC (no. 4) and WBA (no. 7) at 115 pounds.