Ramon Alvarez-Jorge Paez Jr. headline beIN sports telecast

Alvarez (right) opens up on former world titleholder Vivian Harris.

Middleweight Ramon Alvarez, Canelo’s older brother, returns to action against Jorge ‘Marmerito’ Paez Saturday night at the Domo del Parque San Rafael in his hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The 10-round bout will air live on beIN Sports en Espanol (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

Alvarez (25-6-3, 16 knockouts) last fought on Dec. 2, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Johnny Navarrete, also in Guadalajara. That fight came exactly three months after Alvarez and Navarrete had fought to an eight-round split decision draw.

The 31-year-old Alvarez is unbeaten in his last two, following a stoppage loss to Omar Chavez on Apr. 29.

Paez (40-10-2, 24 KOs) has lost five of his last seven outings. The son of former world titleholder ‘Maromero’ Paez was so sluggish in a 10-round unanimous decision loss to Jose Carlos Paz on Oct. 7 that he announced his retirement. The Alvarez bout has lured him back.

Undercard

Opening the telecast will be a 10-round bout between former world titleholder Hernan ‘Tyson’ Marquez and Jose Quirino.

Marquez (43-8-2, 30 KOs), who resides in Empalme, Sonora, Mexico, faced Quirino on Apr. 1 of last year, fighting to an eight-round split decision draw.

In his most recent outing, on Nov. 18, the 29-year-old Marquez knocked out overmatched Jose Beltran in the opening round. He is unbeaten in his last three since a decision defeat to Iran Diaz in December 2016.

Quirino (18-2-2, 8 KOs) is unbeaten in his last four.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing

