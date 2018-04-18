Wednesday, April 18, 2018  |
Subscribe
Win A Signed Canelo Glove
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Canelo Alvarez receives six-month suspension, eligible to return on August 17

Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions
18
Apr
by Mike Coppinger

The path is clear for Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to fight on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

Alvarez’s suspension was extended to six months at a Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol on February 17 and February 20, but he attributed the finding to tainted meat consumed in Mexico.

The temporary ban the commission issued last month forced Alvarez to withdraw from his highly anticipated rematch with Gennady Golovkin, set for May 5 in Las Vegas. The minimum sentence for a first-time anti-doping violation in Nevada is one year, but the rules allow for that sentence to be cut in half if the athlete cooperates with the investigation.

That’s exactly what the Mexican star did, and the panel voted unanimously, 5-0, to suspend him six months. They also voted not to fine him.

The suspension is retroactive to his first positive test on February 17, which means Alvarez will be eligible to return to the ring on August 17. Now, Golden Boy Promotions, who work with Canelo, and Golovkin’s longtime promoter, Tom Loeffler, can work toward a deal for a fight on September 15, almost one year to the date of the first fight.

“As we have maintained all along, the trace amounts of clenbuterol found in Canelo’s system in February came from meat contamination, and we provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts,” Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement.

“Although most professional sports, international anti-doping agencies and United States boxing commissions treat meat contamination differently from other positive tests, Nevada does not. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions respect the rules of Nevada and are therefore satisfied with the settlement agreement reached today.

“Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport’s biggest event of the year. He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level.”

Golovkin will stay busy with a May 5 fight against Vanes Martirosyan at StubHub Center in Carson, California, and as long as GGG emerges unscathed, fans can once again bang the drums for an encore between Alvarez and GGG.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger





  • Guy Grundy

    Gee!….never saw that coming 🙂

  • Jeremy, UK

    6 months, backdated? That means he’ll be ready to fight in time for the next traditional Mexican bank holiday boxing event. Also it should tie in nicely with the recouperation from his knee operation.What a stroke of luck! Not much of a deterrent for failing drug tests.

  • John Newman

    “We provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts.” But we did it in an adjudication agreement that has not been made public as of this press release.

    Golden Boy and the NAC have obfuscated the terms of Canelo’s suspension, his requisite testing prior to his next fight, and everything else about this hearing.

    There is no integrity here. Canelo is still just as likely to be a cheater as he is to have eaten contaminated meat.

    • Koninbeor

      Reminds me of the court scene in Idiocracy. “We got like all this… evidence.”

    • JV316

      looks like they’re only requiring him to submit test results shortly before any fight in nevada, which is probably what the commission typically requires. so it’ll be up to ggg and loeffler to insist on vada testing well before the fight (12 weeks, 16 weeks, as early as they can get) as a condition to fight. hopefully canelo will man up and accept that.

      https://twitter.com/bokamotoESPN/status/986642747636330497

      • John Newman

        It’s worse than I thought. Canelo only has to announce his next fight in Nevada three weeks out and provide negative tests (blood and urine only) three weeks out, and then again 15 and 3 days out from the fight.

        For those scoring at home, that’s less than he’s been doing with VADA. There is nothing here to ensure that Canelo doesn’t start another clenbuterol cycle tomorrow.

        • Koninbeor

          So much for strides to keep the sport clean.

  • Canek

    Suspending a money maker like Canelo, NSAC must be making it up for sanctioning PBF and the UFC fighter.

  • Lion king

    At least he got something, Mayweather chetead, won vs Paquio, and got not suspention or fine.
    Those who says the NSAC is the most corrupt Comission I agree they kept their mouth shut in May-pac case

  • shza

    Remember when JCC Jr. got nine months and a $900,000 fine for smoking pot? Yeah.

    • Jeremy, UK

      Perhaps he didn’t share – I mean cooperate – with the upstanding folk at the NSAC!

      • Koninbeor

        “Will you stop smoking pot?” No. “Okay, we’re throwing the book at you. Pot turns you into a superhuman monster in the ring. We can all see that by your fighting style.”

        • Jeremy, UK

          Exactly. Why even punish a fighter for smoking pot? The fighter in question has given away too much to his opponent already. Performance ENHANCING drugs should lead to a greater punishment, surely.

          • Koninbeor

            Agreed. A fighter who’d rather eat large quantities of cheeseburgers than hit the gym and prepare for a fight doesn’t seem like quite as much of a threat to me as someone who could potentially be taking something that would be dangerous for his opponent.

  • shza

    And of course no requirement that Canelo enroll in year-round random testing, so the message is just to be more careful with his cycles going forward.

  • Jody Hanna

    What a farce. If only anyone predicted this outcome…..Hang on, I did, as well as just about everybody else that hasn’t got their head stuck up Canelo’s arse.

    • Koninbeor

      But you have your head stuck up Canelo’s arse and you STILL predicted it!

  • Jacob Phelps

    I am glad the fight will happen, I enjoyed the first match. I feel that if you don’t like Canelo then hope for a GGG knockout victory. Personally I think Canelo is a great fighter, cheating aside. It’s the best fight for GGG to make at this point in his career. The guy is 36, let’s be glad that he is getting a few more awesome paydays before retirement.

    • Koninbeor

      The fight might or might not happen. “The path is clear” means that they will be able to negotiate a fight in September, not that it’s signed. There are a lot of unknowns between now and then.

  • Stephen Pollen

    So Golovkin won and got cheated out of the win, then more cheating from Canelos side with drug use. Now a fix to build up more ticket sales for the rematch. No wonder few people trust anything other than a KO in the sport.

  • Moogsy

    Shameful stuff. Boxing really is rotten to the core. Can’t wait to see what positive spin The Ring will try and put on this.

    Reduced sentence for cooperating with the investagation is some retarded shit. Surely that’s what you’re supposed to do? It’s very obviously just clearing the way for them to fight in September.

    Between this and GGG lining up a can this has become a farce. Won’t be watching the rematch.

  • Boxing Truth

    Tested positive twice – Check
    Only 6 month suspension – Check
    Retroactive from 2/17/18 – Check
    No fines – Check
    No details of investigation released – Check
    No required VADA testing on next fight – Check
    NSAC doing their part to keep boxing crooked – Check

    Does the action of the NSAC discourage other boxers from doping? (don’t answer, it’s rhetorical)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.