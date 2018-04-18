Wednesday, April 18, 2018  |
Subscribe
Win A Signed Canelo Glove
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Gennady Golovkin-Vanes Martirosyan official for May 5

18
Apr
by Doug Fischer

Unified middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin will face Vanes Martirosyan on May 5 at StubHub Center in Carson, California, it was announced on Wednesday by HBO, which will televise the middleweight bout live in the U.S.

Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 knockouts) was set to face Canelo Alvarez in a middleweight championship showdown that was to headline a major pay-per-view event in Las Vegas on May 5, but the Mexican star’s positive tests for clenbuterol in February ultimately led to the anticipated rematch being scrapped.

Not wanting his camp to go to waste or remain inactive, Golovkin, who recently turned 36, pushed his promoter Tom Loeffler to salvage the May 5 date, which (after a string of potential opponents, including Jaime Munguia and Gary O’Sullivan, fell out for various reasons) eventually led to Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) stepping in at the last moment.

The veteran junior middleweight’s selection does not come without controversy or ridicule. Martirosyan, a 2004 U.S. Olympian, has not fought since dropping a competitive but unanimous decision loss to Erislandy Lara in May 2016. Martirosyan, who has been on the shelf due to promotional drama and transition, is 3-3 in his last six bouts (although it’s worth noting that his losses were competitive decisions to top fighters – Lara, Jermell Charlo and Demetrius Andrade).

Golovkin will defend his WBC and WBA titles against Martirosyan, but the IBF has announced that it will not sanction the May 5 bout and has also issued a warning to Loeffler and Team Golovkin that he could be stripped of their title if he does not defend it against their mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko in his next bout.

This puts Loeffler and Golovkin in a tough position, if the Nevada Athletic Commission opts to reduce Alvarez’s expected suspension from one year to six months at today’s hearing in Las Vegas. Should that happen, Loeffler and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Alvarez, would likely try to reschedule the Canelo-GGG rematch for September. The IBF would likely strip Golovkin if he went for the big money rematch instead of Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs).

However, for the time being, The Big Drama Show is on and back in a familiar venue. In October 2014, Golovkin — in his California debut — knocked out Marco Antonio Rubio in two rounds in front of crowd of more than 9,000 fans (the record for outdoor arena). Golovkin is even more popular now and is expected to fill StubHub with his diehard fans despite the very short promotional lead-in time.

 

  • John Newman

    In other news: Canelo’s suspension is six months (one year shortened) after the briefest and least transparent of hearings; the IBF will not sanction Martirosyan but will grant Golovkin an exception; and boxing is back to being a money business with as little integrity as possible.

    http://www.espn.com/espn/now?nowId=1-23232111

    http://www.latimes.com/sports/boxing/la-sp-golovkin-martirosyan-canelo-20180418-story.html

    At least we get to see a fight on May 5. Hopefully, Golovkin can schedule Saunders after this and then Derevyanchenko. Even if we all know that Canelo – GGG is a lock for September.

    • learnmore

      Its been confirmed that he’s getting an exception?

      • John Newman

        That’s what the LA Times (who have been more on the ball with all of the Canelo nonsense than anyone) is saying.

        Even Mr Fischer here says that the IBF only issued a warning to Golovkin that he has to fight Derevyanchenko next (after Martirosyan) or be stripped.

        • Left Hook2

          Does that mean his next bout, or next non-unification bout? Fighting Clenelo, with no belt, would be another voluntary defense, correct? Oh..the games people play..

          • John Newman

            It means that his only options to keep the IBF belt through his next fight would be Derevyancheko or Saunders. I don’t think the IBF can force a mandatory ahead of a unification fight, per the agreements between the sanctioning bodies.

          • David Robertson

            Can anyone see Canelo and his team agreeing to fight Golovkin in September after a year long absence though? My money is on him wanting a tune up.

          • John Newman

            I hope you’re wrong, but it would fit his character and sense of entitlement.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            And that’s exactly why the IBF should strip lil g. It’ll allow more excitement in the MW division as guys like Jacobs, Andrade, Charlo and Derevyanchenko will all have the ability to compete for a legit belt. Just because lil g and ginger can’t get it together doesn’t mean that the other MW boxers championship aspirations should remain in limbo for years.

        • learnmore

          I never read the RING article, LOL

        • learnmore

          Why dont he just vacate it, everyone knows he will be fighting Canelo in September?

          • John Newman

            My guess is that he’ll vacate after he signs the next fight with Canelo. He’ll wait that long because he will want to keep the belt in the event of Golden Boy shenanigans (which we all expect at this point).

            The other option I can see is Derevyanchenko being willing to take step-aside money and perhaps fight on the same card to build the matchup. It’s not like PBC or Haymon have any money to actually promote their fighter. It would be a much better deal (and two guaranteed paydays, perhaps one with Canelo) for Derevyanchenko.

          • D. Gambino

            If Derevyanchenko doesn’t do this John – he and his team are idiots. That should be their #1 priority. Well said.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            The step aside money will be peanuts compared to the money he could earn as a Champion. They should force the IBF’s hand and strip lil g ASAP. There are a ton of other solid fights to be made without us having to wait for the results from ginger vs lil g IV. Another trash fight by the wayyyyyyyy overrated Russian.

    • Stephen M

      (…)” but because he cooperated”(…) Wtf does that mean? They don’t spell it out in any way. It seems akin to the good old “get out of jail free card” in Monopoly. “You say you cooperated and we will say that you cooperated”.

      On the other hand, Canelo only fights twice a year and he lost out on one fight, one pay day. So it cost him 15 or 20 million$. Is that about right?

      • John Newman

        They’re not even fining him. He has to undertake tests prior to his next fight, but there’s no specification as to what tests or when (or whether or not the testing will start prior to the announcement of the fight).

        This was a less-than-light slap on the wrist for Alvarez. I hope the terms of the “adjudication agreement” are made public at least.

        • Mike M.

          Well the NASC has officially set its precedent for the future..mega stars are only partially punished. I hope they all burn.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Hopefully lil g is stripped by the IBF, so that we can get some other guys in the mix at MW. Derevyanchenko vs Charlo or Andrade anyone???

      • learnmore

        Derevyanchenko v Andrade agreed terms already, no network were willing to pay for it, Charlo could of fought Derevyanchenko or Andrade did not want either. Not given Andrade the pay day, both brothers have said that on the record. Derevyanchenko dont sell F**k all, Charlo dont want none of that, they’r moving up the league on Showtime.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Your points are well taken, but all of that changes when that IBF belt is on the line. No one is running from the new European boogieman, who’s best win of his incredible 12 fights is over Johnson. -_-

          • learnmore

            37 fights since he came out the amateur ranks, 25 in WSB + 12. I know this is a different subject but I get irritated when these former WSB fighters gets plaudits for just a few fights in the pro game.

            When the reality boxers like Loma, Derevyanchenko, Gvozdyk, even my UK fighters like Joyce have fought in the WSB getting professional experience before turning official pro

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Your points are weak this time. This is professional boxing and you only get props for who you’ve beaten lately. Lil g has one decent win on his entire resume. Lomo has two in wayyyyy less fights.

          • learnmore

            Lomo best win is still the Russell jr win, unless you are classing the inactive, ageing , 2 weight class below Rigondeaux. That sound similar to inactive, 1 weight class down Vanes. Whats the difference?

  • Don Badowski

    That’s a terrible picture of Golovkin. Looks like he’s got the mumps.

    • Left Hook2

      Vanes looks a bit disinterested as well. I’m not sure either would be picked until last in the local pickup kickball game…

  • learnmore

    I have no problems with this last minute replacement, its only a few weeks ago GGG v Canelo was still scheduled for May 5 before Canelo withdrew. When you have Spike O Sullivan declining down to short money, those other fighters like Derevyanchenko or Andrade would not be taking this fight for the money on offer.

    Andrade being vocal, dont believe his BS, dropped out of the Jermell fight in 2014 because 300k was not enough for him to defed his title, only recently he fought October 2017 & HBO wanted hm to fight Derevyanchenko in December. And he refused down to short notice.

    Derevyanchenko is promoted by DiBella & mangaed by Connolly, no one’s gong to tell me that they would allow him to fight GGG on short notice or short money.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Exactly, so that’s why you scrap the date and make a meaningful fight and not this trash. SMH!

      • learnmore

        Scrap the date? WTF, whats HBO schedule do you know? it was wise to keep the May date, have a stay busy/tune up to lead into GGG v Canelo September 15.

        Inactivity is the only reason the fight is being bashed, Vanes is a top jr middleweight, Jermell scraped a W vs him, if you dont rate Vanes, Jermell cant be that good

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          You just said top Jr MW?????? That’s silly. He’s a Jr MW journeyman who does not deserve a shot at the MW titles. Scrap that date and create a more intriguing matchup in June or July.

          • learnmore

            Fighting Canelo in September, fighting in May is the best option, take a break & return to camp in July. HBO has no budget to pay thats why Spike dropped out when the May date was changed from PPV to HBO reg tv.

            Vanes has been inactive because Jermell & others would not give him a shot, many of his ordered fights was not made over the last 2 years. He only taking the fight because of desperation of not getting a fight.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Excuses, excuses. This is a terrible fight, but that’s lil g’s career in a nutshell.

          • learnmore

            Excuses? is the reality, they had to find an opponent for May & they did. Just like Wilder fighting out of shape last minute replacement in Arreola. GGG is not the first & wont be the last to have a last minute replacement who is not has good has the original opponent

          • learnmore

            Vanes is a top 10 jr middleweight, you name me 10 better jr middleweight than Vanes. Vanes only loss to Lara, Jermell, Andrade. If Vanes was active he would be in every credible ratings site top 10

  • sean

    The IBF is really punishing a man for another man’s crimes

  • Jim Parkinson

    Looks like Vanes got his retirement fight.

    • D. Gambino

      HA! Good post. I feel the same way. Vanes could get KO’d early and live to fight another day though.

      • Jim Parkinson

        I don’t think he likes boxing all that much. He’s been calling out the biggest names basically since the beginning of his career, then In his biggest fights he’s frozen up and not taken any chances. Seems like he’s just been chasing that one huge payday.

        • D. Gambino

          Hard to say on that one. Vanes does have good boxing and athletic skills. In his 3 losses – he was competitive. He couldn’t make the adjustments during the fight to get the win (lack of ring IQ).

          He does have a good chin. I do suspect he will get stopped in the 9th round of this one. I’ve read in the past that Vanes stays in good shape year round as he is a gym rat. Not sure how much truth there is in that but I suspect we will be entertained as long as it lasts.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            He’s inactive and not a MW. This is a terrible matchup.

          • D. Gambino

            No one is saying this stuff about Russell Jr. though right? Are there double standards Fist? =)

            I feel safe saying that Vanes is going to get stopped. Golovkin had full camp and Vanes is on short notice. Of course they are going to give Golovkin a somewhat “safe touch” in this fight so that he can fight Alvarez in Sept. It’s back on regular HBO. We can enjoy the “big drama show” while he’s here.

            Remember Alvarez caused all of this to happen.

  • Nixtradamus

    Garbage in, garbage out. GGG will meet Clenelo in September. Garbage in, garbage out.

  • Canek

    Very meh match up.

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    “Big Drama Show”???

    • learnmore

      If the Stubhub sells out, I think the Big Drama Show tag is well deserve. The prices look steep for this last minute fight

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        Drama only happens when the combatants are somewhat even. Lets see……
        1.) No MW experience
        2.) Inactive since May of 2016
        3.) lost to every credible fighter at 154
        4.) Last good win was against Ouma in 2010.
        Nope……..no big drama here, just business as usual with lil g.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.