Oleksandr Usyk suffers injury; WBSS cruiserweight final postponed

WBC/WBO cruiserweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk and IBF/WBA beltholder Murat Gassiev face off to tout their battle to determine the winner of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament. Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series











Team Usyk has informed Comosa AG that WBC/WBO cruiserweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 knockouts) suffered a minor elbow injury while training for his World Boxing Super Series final against IBF/WBA beltholder Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs), for the Muhammad Ali Trophy and the vacant RING Magazine cruiserweight championship.

It has been confirmed by all parties, including Comosa AG-appointed independent medical staff, that Usyk is unavailable for the scheduled date of the event, May 11.

As such, the May 11 event, due to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed.

Comosa AG is working in partnership with Team Usyk and Team Gassiev, as well as Sela Sport, the local event organizers, to establish a new date for the event.

Comosa AG wishes Usyk a good and speedy recovery. Further information on the rescheduling of the final will be released in due course.

In the meantime, Comosa AG looks forward to announcing the weight classes that the World Boxing Super Series will employ for Season 2, for the Ali Trophy. Fans can expect news in the coming weeks.

Information courtesy of a press release.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.