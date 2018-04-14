Jamal James outpoints Abel Ramos over 10 rounds, targets top welterweights

Jamal James (left) and Abel Ramos.











Welterweight contender Jamal James held off upset-minded Abel Ramos Friday, winning a 10-round majority decision at the Armory in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two scored 96-94 in favor of James.

Utilizing a five-inch height advantage, James (23-1, 10 knockouts) rained punches down on the fighter from Casa Grande, Arizona. However, Ramos appeared to stun James with a left hook in Round 2, although he was unable to follow up.

James had regained his composure by the third, working behind a stiff jab and two-punch combinations. Ramos pressed the action, but his 6-foot-2-inch opponent was effective with counters to head and body.

“It feels so great to get this win in Minneapolis,” said James, who has won his last three bouts. “Ramos was a tough opponent who gave me a great challenge, but I was able to keep my composure and give the fans a win.

“I had to dig down tonight, but I think it was a good fight for me to grind out. I know if I keep working, I’m going to get a chance to prove myself against the best out there.”

James is ranked No. 4 by the WBA and No. 11 by the WBC.

Ramos falls to 18-3-2, 13 KOs and has lost two of his last three bouts.

Undercard

In the co-feature, former world title challenger Edner Cherry (37-7-2, 19 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in over a year, rallying to defeat Dennis Galarza by 10-round unanimous decision.

Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs) was effective early, but Cherry was able to make an adjustment midway through the fight, outboxing Galarza while walking him down in the second half.

Scores were 97-93 and 96-94 twice in favor of Cherry, who has now won his last three outings.

In a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights, Sebastian Fundora (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped Ve Shawn Owens (9-1, 9 KOs) at 2:27 of the fifth round.

Junior lightweight Chris Colbert (8-0, 3 KOs) forced Austin Dulay (11-1, 8 KOs) to remain on his stool after Round 7. Colbert had dropped Dulay in the prior session.

