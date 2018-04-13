Monday, April 16, 2018  |
Canelo Alvarez undergoes arthroscopic surgery on right knee

by Mike Coppinger

Canelo Alvarez won’t be fighting May 5, so he took some time to take care of his body.

THE RING middleweight champion announced on Instagram that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Friday. During the procedure, the internal femoral cartilage was repaired, per Alvarez, and the surgeon eliminated a pathological fold on his right knee.

“I dismiss the erroneous information published by Golden Boy president Eric Gomez,” Alvarez wrote in Spanish. “Thanks for worrying!! And in three to four weeks I’ll be like new.”

Gomez earlier said the surgery was cosmetic, but the message was simply lost in translation. The promoter told ESPN that Alvarez would have been healthy to fight May 5, but when the fight was called off, he decided to have the cyst removed, something that’s been bothering him.

“There is no structural problem with his knee,” Gomez said.

Alvarez, 27, was slated to fight Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas. However, Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, and he was subsequently temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Alvarez blamed the positive test on tainted meat consumed in Mexico, and now he waits for a hearing on Wednesday where his fate will be determined.

It’s possible he’ll receive a six-month ban retroactive to February 17, when he first tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug. That would pave the way for a Mexican Independence Day Weekend rematch with Golovkin for all the marbles at 160 pounds.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Canelo will need those clenbuterol to help speed up healing, OK? wink wink Don’t want to hear you haters making accusations this time!

  • Genjuro77

    So Canelo suddenly needed a knee surgery? They went into a private clinic and didnt want anybody talking about it, Canelo will suddenly leave the clinic with a handful of TUEs for the use of certain banned substances to help him with his rehabilitation of this so called surgery, just a couple days before the NSAC hearing, not suspicous at all.

  • LOMATARD

    TUE
    Saline
    Vitamin C

    TMT

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      50-0

      • Michael Montero

        Okay Al Sharpton

  • ciobanu catalin

    hope the dr cuts his balls off…..oh wait , they re gone

  • chickenstock

    Clensextomy.

  • Niall Burns

    “The RING Middleweight Champion”. As if that actually means anything anymore.

    • A Woo

      It means as much as the IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO titles…

      • Dave LaRose

        I disagree. Canelo has made the belt less relevant. I’ve never heard him refer to it in the media.

    • PrinceGian

      True. It has no more credence as a title than the IBA WBU and WBF belts have.

  • Left Hook2

    Did he hurt his knee while cow-tipping?

    • Cousin Strawberry ( Cheech)

      😂👍

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      No………he was trying to recover his kitchen utensils from fishnets arse! -_-

  • James Otis

    Why didn’t he wait until after the NSAC hearing. What a load.

  • Stephen M

    Good use of time. Smart. And yet he ate tainted meat…

