Canelo Alvarez undergoes arthroscopic surgery on right knee

Photo by Tom Hogan-HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions











Canelo Alvarez won’t be fighting May 5, so he took some time to take care of his body.

THE RING middleweight champion announced on Instagram that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Friday. During the procedure, the internal femoral cartilage was repaired, per Alvarez, and the surgeon eliminated a pathological fold on his right knee.

“I dismiss the erroneous information published by Golden Boy president Eric Gomez,” Alvarez wrote in Spanish. “Thanks for worrying!! And in three to four weeks I’ll be like new.”

Gomez earlier said the surgery was cosmetic, but the message was simply lost in translation. The promoter told ESPN that Alvarez would have been healthy to fight May 5, but when the fight was called off, he decided to have the cyst removed, something that’s been bothering him.

“There is no structural problem with his knee,” Gomez said.

Alvarez, 27, was slated to fight Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas. However, Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, and he was subsequently temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Alvarez blamed the positive test on tainted meat consumed in Mexico, and now he waits for a hearing on Wednesday where his fate will be determined.

It’s possible he’ll receive a six-month ban retroactive to February 17, when he first tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug. That would pave the way for a Mexican Independence Day Weekend rematch with Golovkin for all the marbles at 160 pounds.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger