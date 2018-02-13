Kermit Cintron to face Marquis Taylor tonight

Kermit Cintron may have been knocked out in his most recent bout but he continues to plug away.

Cintron returns to action tonight, facing prospect Marquis Taylor in a 10-round bout at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

On June 24, Cintron dropped fringe contender Tyrone Brunson twice in round four before being dropped three times the following round, prompting referee Shawn Clark to stop the fight.

The loss snapped an eight-bout unbeaten streak for the Reading, Pennsylvania-based Puerto Rican.

Cintron (39-6-3, 30 knockouts), who won the IBF welterweight title over 10 years ago, will turn 39 years old on Ocober 22.

Cintron made his pro debut on October 7, 2000, almost two months before Taylor turned seven years old.

Taylor (8-1) will take a significant step up in opposition, even though the Houston resident has fought fewer that 10 pro bouts.

Marquis has not yet fought past six rounds in his young pro career. His most notable bout came in his only loss, a unanimous decision, at the hands of fellow prospect Ladarius Miller, in April of 2015.

Also fighting on the King’s Promotions card will be junior welterweight prospect Mykal Fox. The Forestville, Maryland, resident will face Ricardo Garcia in an eight-round bout.

Fox (15-0, 4 KOs) won a 10-round unanimous decision over Manuel Reyes in his most recent bout, on November 21, also in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He has won his last three bouts by decision.

Garcia (14-1, 9 KOs), who is from the Dominican Republic, also fought on the same November 21 card in Bethlehem, suffering his first loss as a pro to Victor Vazquez.

Hard-hitting heavyweight Colby Madison (5-0-1, 4 KOs) will square off against Dante Selby (2-3-1) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

