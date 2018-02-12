Ryan Burnett-Yonfrez Parejo set for March 31 in Cardiff, Wales

Burnett (left) tags Zhanat Zhakiyanov. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Belfast star Ryan Burnett will defend his WBA bantamweight title against Yonfrez Parejo on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker heavyweight unification fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on March 31.

Burnett, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 118 pounds, won the WBA title when he outpointed Zhanat Zhakiyanov in October. That victory came hot on the heels of Burnett’s maiden world title victory over IBF titleholder Lee Haskins in June.

After claiming the WBA title, however, Burnett (18-0, 9 knockouts) had two mandatory assignments pending and he has been subsequently forced to vacate the IBF belt.

“I don’t really get involved in the politics, but we knew when we faced Zhakiyanov that it was likely we may have to vacate one of the belts,” said Burnett. “But I’ve unified the division, and now we move on to new challenges.

“I expect a tough fight against Parejo. Our styles should gel for a great fight, and I’m looking forward to making another statement on March 31.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn shed some light on the predicament that Burnett faced regarding his two world titles. “The IBF called an interim title bout between (Emmanuel) Rodriguez and (Lee) Haskins, so we proceeded to make the fight with our WBA mandatory Parejo,” said the Matchroom boss.

“Last week we were notified that that bout would no longer take place and that Rodriguez team were not willing to negotiate and they called immediate purse bids. Our deal was already in place with Parejo, so we will vacate our IBF title and continue to face our WBA mandatory.”

Parejo (21-2-1, 10 KOs) is 31 years old and this will be his first attempt at a world title. The Venezuelan’s two prior defeats came on points to Zhakiyanov and by stoppage to former world titleholder Hugo Ruiz.

